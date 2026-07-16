Miller Labels Leftists a “Cancer” That World Must “Root Out” in Fascistic Speech

People with left-wing beliefs are “enemies of civilization,” said Miller in a speech with numerous McCarthyist echoes.

Truthout is an indispensable resource for activists, movement leaders and workers everywhere. Please make this work possible with a quick donation.

In a set of fascistic speeches on Thursday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House power broker Stephen Miller, and other top Trump administration officials labelled the political left as a “terrorist” threat and vowed to use all of the tools at their disposal to systematically destroy left-wing groups.

Representatives from 67 countries gathered in the U.S. on Thursday for a meeting called Rubio on the supposed “Resurgence of Political Terrorism.” In addition to Rubio and Miller, several U.S. officials spoke, including figures like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The remarks from top officials quickly made clear that the meeting’s purpose was to put forth a global offensive against people with left-wing beliefs.

In his remarks, Miller spoke of the Trump administration’s goals under National Security Presidential Memorandum 7 (NSPM-7) “to disrupt, identify, defund, debank, arrest, and prosecute these political terrorists.”

“Here in the United States, we have taken the necessary and essential action of formally recognizing left-wing violence as a form of political terrorism that is a direct threat to our national security and survival of our republican form of government,” Miller said.

He said, without evidence, that there is an epidemic of violence among left-wing groups, and labelled leftists and left-wing organizations as “enemies of civilization” and a “cancer” that can “destroy a society” if not dismantled.

Miller went even further to say that not only left-wing groups, but also anyone who supports left-wing causes, must be subject to persecution. The issue with U.S. institutions, he said, is that they have grown too “soft” in cracking down on left-wing beliefs.

“Nothing that we do works if the threat of violence and terror goes on unchecked. Our political systems don’t work. Our judicial systems don’t work. Our legal systems don’t work. Our jury trials don’t work,” said Miller. “At the same time, we have to understand there’s a real threat that those who are not themselves terrorists but who support left-wing violence will create the conditions that allow that violence to go on.”

He even appears to acknowledge that a threat of widespread left-wing violence isn’t imminent, instead suggesting that the U.S. must work to “prevent a threat from occurring” and called on fellow Americans to work with the administration in targeting the left.

“It is the burden and the duty of good people of all walks of life to understand that you will always be accused of raising the alarm too loudly,” said Miller, invoking images of a “perfect family … that goes to church every Sunday” being destroyed by the left. “If you wait until the point where the worst outcome is so obvious that no one can deny it, you’ve already lost the battle.”

Miller’s speech echoes some of the worst far right rhetoric against the left from top officials in U.S. history. Sen. Joseph McCarthy similarly invoked a supposed “all-out battle between communistic atheism and Christianity” in his infamous 1950 speech about supposed “enemies from within” that served as a driving force for the anti-communist movement that followed.

Miller’s remarks followed similar rhetoric by Rubio, who vowed to “dismantle” supposed left-wing “networks brick by brick.” The secretary of state said that such left-wing networks are the “enemies of civilization” and that the left is driven by “hatred.” He claims, without evidence, that left-wing “violence” is treated as “sacrosanct” and beyond reproach.

“This is a distinctive and unique evil. It has always been driven by a hatred, above all else, a hatred for civilization itself. It is a revolt of the worst against the best,” said Rubio.

“This is what radical leftism is,” he went on. “It may wear various different slogans and ideologies across place and time. They can call themselves anti-capitalists or anti-imperialists or communists or anarchist or Marxist. But the fundamental character is always the same. It’s always the same. It is a poisonous resentment cloaked in the language of equality and justice and liberation.”

An important fundraising appeal: 7 Days to raise $45,000 Truthout is one of only a few platforms for justice-oriented, grassroots journalism. Today, as political censorship from the right intensifies, we have no choice but to ask for your help. We are fundraising right now to cover our basic operating expenses. If you can support Truthout with a one-time or monthly donation, you will make a significant impact on our work. Anything you can do makes a difference — we appreciate your support.