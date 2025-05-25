Pete Hegseth Tightens Reins on Journalists Covering the Pentagon

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has pledged to do his part in making the Trump administration the most transparent in history, issued a memo Friday imposing tight restrictions on reporters’ movements at the Pentagon in an apparent bid to crack down on leaks.

Under the new policy, which takes effect immediately, journalists are prohibited from entering many locations across the Pentagon building unless they’re accompanied by Trump administration personnel — restrictions that Hegseth claims are necessary to protect national security.

“If press require access to other areas/offices within the Pentagon for ‘in-person’ interviews (or other engagements), they are required to be formally escorted to and from those respective offices by authorized DoD personnel from those specific offices/Agencies/Military Departments,” Hegseth’s two-page memo states.

Reporters covering the Pentagon will also be “required to complete an updated in-briefing form explaining their responsibilities to protect” classified and “sensitive” information.

“Failure by any member of the resident or visiting press to comply with these control measures will result in further restrictions and possibly revocation of press credentials,” reads the memo.

The restrictions come in the wake of several scandals that have personally implicated Hegseth, including the revelation that he used a private group chat that included members of his family and his personal attorney to discuss plans for a U.S. attack on Yemen. They also come amid a broader Trump administration assault on press freedom.

The Pentagon Press Association (PPA), which represents journalists covering the U.S. military, said in a statement that Hegseth’s memo “appears to be a direct attack on the freedom of the press and America’s right to know what the military is doing.”

Kevin Baron, a founding officer of the PPA, said he is “angry and frustrated — but not surprised — that MAGA propaganda-loving conspiracy theorists like SecDef Hegseth and his team have dropped this JDAM-sized attack on the press.”

“It’s un-American,” Baron added. “It’s dangerous.”

National Press Club president Mike Balsamo echoed the PPA’s criticism of the new policy, which he said represents a “stark departure from longstanding norms that balanced operational security with meaningful press access.”

“By blocking access to common areas, restricting movement without escorts, and complicating basic reporting functions,” said Balsamo, “the Pentagon is making it harder for journalists to do their jobs and easier for power to go unchecked.”

Hegseth announced the press policy changes as the U.S. military is poised to receive a $1 trillion budget for the coming fiscal year despite mountains of evidence of waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer dollars to line the pockets of military contractors. Late last year, the Pentagon failed its seventh consecutive audit.

The American military is involved in conflicts around the world, and the Trump administration — with Hegseth’s vocal support — has eased restrictions on U.S. airstrikes and raids outside of “conventional war zones.”

