Organizers of Jan. 6 Rally Are Promoting Doctors Who Push Fake COVID Cures

When the political arm of the far-right Council for National Policy met in May 2020, officials discussed doing damage control for then-President Donald Trump, whose reckless administration caused unnecessary deaths as Covid-19 swept the nation and devastated the economy.

As the Center for Media and Democracy first exposed, members of the sister group CNP Action shared plans to promote a group of pro-Trump doctors who would urge economies to reopen before meeting safety benchmarks proposed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The primary doctor to emerge from these plans was Simone Gold, an emergency medical specialist who leads the doctor group, America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLD), which has consistently spread misinformation about Covid, opposed vaccinations and mask use, and hawked unapproved Covid-19 drugs. Gold was arrested and charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct after she entered the U.S. Capitol during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

In May, Gold’s group asked a federal court in Alabama to block the emergency use authorization for the Covid vaccine in 12-to 15-year-olds, arguing that the vaccines are potentially more harmful than Covid-19, which has killed over 4.5 million people worldwide. Top GOP attorney Jim Bopp is AFLD’s director of litigation.

Another member, pediatrician and minister Stella Immanuel, has made outrageous statements, claiming that DNA from space aliens is used in medicine and that demons cause ailments such as fibroid tumors and cysts.

The Center for Media and Democracy (CMD) obtained AFLD’s federal tax-exemption application and other related documents, which reveal that the Tea Party Patriots Foundation was the fiscal sponsor of the group behind AFLD, meaning that it accepts tax-deductible donations on behalf of the doctors’ group and helps it with accounting. A fiscal sponsor allows an organization that has not received its 501(c)(3) charitable tax status to accept tax-deductible donations.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.