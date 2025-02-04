Critics have said Musk’s DOGE efforts are unconstitutional, with some comparing them to a government coup.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that President Donald Trump has given multibillionaire Elon Musk, head of the quasi-official Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a “special government employee” designation.

That designation means that Musk — the world’s richest person and an ardent Trump supporter who paid hundreds of millions of dollars of his own wealth to ensure that Trump would win the 2024 presidential race — will not be considered a full-time employee, but is also not viewed as a volunteer for the government. A special government employee works 130 days or less during a 365-day calendar.

Musk’s work with DOGE has allowed him unprecedented (and unchecked) access and powers in the federal government. Since Trump took office, Musk has used that role to disrupt the work and expenditures of programs within the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). He has also been granted access to Treasury Department systems that account for nearly all payments made by the federal government, including Social Security.

Musk has these powers despite receiving no congressional approval. The only authorization he has been given is an executive order declaration, which cannot create a whole federal department without oversight.

Special government employees are held to strict standards, which Musk appears to be flouting. According to a Justice Department document, such employees are restricted “from participating in a matter” that directly involve their own “financial interests” as well as the interests of any immediate family members, organizations or companies they are tied to.

Given that two of Musk’s companies have received over $15.4 billion in government contracts over the past 10 years — and that his companies are frequently the subject of oversight and investigations from federal departments and agencies — it’s clear that that standard isn’t being followed.

In response to Musk’s actions being met with widespread criticism, Trump sought to assure reporters on Monday that the billionaire’s work was all under his purview, and that Musk wasn’t taking any action without the president’s authority.

“He’s got access only to letting people go that he thinks are no good, if we agree with him. And it’s only if we agree with him,” Trump said.

But this conflicts with reports from other Trump administration officials. Citing discussions with a White House official who had knowledge of Musk’s work, The New York Times has reported that “Musk was widely seen as operating with a level of autonomy that almost no one can control.”

Beyond Musk himself, little is known of the inexperienced set of individuals working beside him within DOGE, who have the same access to Treasury Department systems and other government agencies’ files that Musk now has. Among the seven workers (who are reportedly between the ages of 19 and 25) is an engineer named Marko Elez, who has worked for Musk-owned companies before. It’s unclear whether Elez, or any other DOGE worker, also has special government employee status, but if they do, they, too, would be running afoul of conflict of interest standards.

Lawmakers in Congress could feasibly stop this situation altogether by asserting legislative branch powers and making calls for checks and balances. But with both chambers controlled by Trump-aligned Republicans, some lawmakers appear to have acquiesced to Musk and Trump.

“What Musk is doing “runs afoul of the Constitution in the strictest sense,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) recently admitted. “[But] it’s not uncommon for presidents to flex a little bit on where they can spend and where they can stop spending.”

Democrats in Congress, meanwhile, have described Musk’s work as likely illegal.

At a press conference at the Capitol on Monday, Sen. Patty Murray (D-Washington), vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee agreed, stating:

An unelected, unaccountable billionaire with expansive conflicts of interest, deep ties to China and an indiscreet ax to grind against perceived enemies is hijacking our nation’s most sensitive financial data systems and its checkbook so that he can illegally block funds to our constituents based on the slightest whim or wildest conspiracy.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) lambasted Musk for his power grab.

“I just want to be clear about what’s going on here. The system that makes sure that your granddad gets his Social Security check; the system that makes sure that your mom’s doctor gets Medicare payment to cover her medical appointment; and the system that makes sure that you get the tax refund that you’re owed; has been taken over by Elon Musk,” Warren said on Monday, adding that Musk “and his handful of friends now have full access to your personal and financial information that’s in the system.”

“Elon just grabbed the controls of our whole payment system, demanding the power to turn it on for his friends or turn it off for anyone he doesn’t like,” Warren went on.

In an interview with Democracy Now! Host Amy Goodman earlier this week, Democratic Party strategist Waleed Shahid described the situation in similarly harrowing terms.

“If this story was taking place somewhere in Central Asia or in Africa, the United States media, the United States State Department, international institutions would likely refer to this as a coup,” Shahid said. “A billionaire industrialist who donated $300 million to a campaign is installing his personal loyalists in key parts of the federal bureaucracy.”

“We need to know: Why does a billionaire industrialist, with millions in government contracts, military contracts for his private companies, need the Social Security numbers of every American, needs to know what every single check that the U.S. government gives out to businesses, to charities? Why does this billionaire need to know this information?” Shahid added.

