“We are going to go after them for what they’ve done,” Robinson said about CNN’s report on him.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who is running to become governor of that state, told reporters on Monday that he is in the planning stages of suing CNN for reporting on racist and disturbing posts he made on online forums of an adult website a decade ago.

“We’re in talks right now. Everything up to legal counsel, to take CNN to task for what they have done to us. We are going after them,” Robinson said during a campaign event. “We are going to go after them for what they’ve done.”

There is no indication that the CNN KFile report on Robinson, which was published last week, is anything but factual. Indeed, CNN provided ample evidence that Robinson was the poster in question, including that he has frequently used both the username and the email address associated with the account; that the profile name listed on the account is “mark robinson”; that personal details the poster shared about himself match details of Robinson’s life; and that the posts are dated and it be impossible to manipulate their timestamps.

Politico also confirmed that the IP address associated with the account is based in Winston-Salem, not far from where Robinson lived at the time the posts were made.

Though Robinson has been adamant that the account is not his, he has rejected multiple offers from his supporters to get him in touch with tech experts to back up his claims. Likely as a result of his refusal to allow tech experts to get to the bottom of the issue, multiple staffers quit the Robinson campaign on Sunday.

Robinson told reporters on Monday that he wasn’t worried about being short-staffed. “People are jumping in to help us … A lot of talented people right now are reaching out to us and we’re right in the process right now of forming a team that can lead us to victory,” Robinson said.

The posts Robinson is alleged to have written showcase extremist far right viewpoints and include numerous instances of antisemitism, Islamophobia and homophobia. In some of the posts, Robinson described himself as a “black Nazi” and lamented not being able to join the KKK because he’s Black. In other posts, he claimed that slavery isn’t a bad thing and expressed a desire to enslave people himself.

He also described Civil Rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. in derogatory terms, claimed Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler would be preferable to Barack Obama as president of the United States, and gleefully recounted spying on women while they were changing in the locker room of a public gym.

This isn’t the only time Robinson has landed in hot water for his disturbing and bigoted comments — indeed, in the months before the CNN report was released, Robinson publicly denied the Holocaust, said that women shouldn’t be allowed to vote, described LGBTQ people as “filth,” and expressed a desire to ban abortion in North Carolina.

North Carolina is considered a battleground state. Robinson, due in large part to his past comments, is trailing his Democratic opponent, Attorney General Josh Stein, by 10 points, according to recent polling. Although his campaign may be considered unsalvageable, fallout from Robinson’s statements and online posts could also have an impact on the presidential race.

Former President Donald Trump previously campaigned proudly alongside Robinson, once even describing him as “MLK on steroids” — despite reports on Robinson’s past statements being publicly available. This past weekend, however, Trump held a rally in North Carolina sans Robinson, a clear indication that the former president recognizes that any connection to Robinson will hurt his chances of winning the state come November.

Trump and his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris are virtually tied in North Carolina right now, according to polling data from FiveThirtyEight. If Trump loses the state, his potential path to victory in the Electoral College will largely diminish. Even a small percentage of voters opting not to vote for Trump based on his association with Robinson could lead to a Harris win in the state — and potentially Harris winning the election overall.

Urgent! We have a limited amount of time Truthout has launched a crucial fundraising campaign to support our work. We have 2 days to raise $25,000. Every single day, our team is reporting deeply on complex political issues: revealing wrongdoing in our so-called justice system, tracking global attacks on human rights, unmasking the money behind right-wing movements, and more. Your donation at this moment is critical, allowing us to do this core journalistic work. Help safeguard what’s left of our democracy. Please make a tax-deductible gift before time runs out.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license. See further guidelines here.