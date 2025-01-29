On Thursday, Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the FBI, will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on why he believes he should be approved to serve as head of the agency.

He will undoubtedly face questions relating to his frequent assertion that Justice Department resources should be used to punish those he has deemed opponents to Trump.

In the past, Patel has worked as a terrorism prosecutor at the Department of Justice (DOJ); as senior counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence; as chief of staff for the Department of Defense; and as counterterrorism adviser within the National Security Council under Trump’s first term.

His time in the federal government was riddled with controversies. While working on the National Security Council in 2020, for example, Patel broke protocol during international hostage negotiations “by publicly commenting without authorization” about the retrieval of two Americans being held captive in Yemen, according to a whistleblower report that was shared with the Senate Judiciary Committee. The leak of that information could have had an enormous cost, as Patel had expressed his views on the negotiations “before the hostages were in the confirmed custody of the United States.”

Throughout his career, Patel has displayed incredible loyalty to Trump and vitriol toward Trump’s opponents.

As Trump was facing an investigation into his unauthorized transfer of classified White House documents to his Mar-a-Lago estate, for example, Patel falsely asserted that Trump’s action was covered under the Presidential Records Act.

“When you’re president and you leave, you can take whatever you want. And when you take it, whether it’s classified or not, it’s yours,” Patel said in the summer of 2023.

Patel also founded a nonprofit legal organization that provided aid to people who had been charged with violently attacking the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to disrupt the certification of former President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election.

He has repeatedly expressed disdain for journalists who are critical of Trump, once stating that he wanted to “come after people in the media” who reported on Trump in a negative light.

Patel has also peddled merchandise that is decidedly pro-Trump. He has sold numerous items on his website ridiculing Trump’s opponents, and wrote a series of children’s books featuring a character with Trump’s likeness, entitled “The Plot Against the King.”

More recently, Patel shared on his social media an AI-generated video of himself attacking individuals he and the Trump administration have opposed, including former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, former Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, former President Joe Biden, and others.

Patel has even gone so far as to create a list of people he believes should be targeted by the administration, which many have described as an “enemies list.” The individuals, numbering around 60 in total, are named in Patel’s 2022 book, “Government Gangsters,” and include Democratic Party officials, progressive advocates, and even former Trump administration officials who have since become critical of the president.

Patel hasn’t hidden his desire to use the power of the government to punish Trump’s perceived enemies. “We will go out and find the conspirators” against Trump, he said in a 2023 podcast interview. “Whether it’s criminally or civilly, we’ll figure that out.”

Patel appears to be “singularly focused on pleasing Trump,” The Atlantic’s Elaina Plott Calabro wrote in August, noting that, “even in [the past Trump] administration full of loyalists, Patel was exceptional in his devotion.”

Consistent with their statements on other cabinet picks, the White House is warning Republicans against blocking Patel’s nomination. “It’s pass-fail. You either support everyone or you don’t,” a senior White House official told NBC News regarding Patel’s upcoming hearing.

If the Senate Judiciary Committee votes to advance Patel, he would need 50 votes in the Senate to become head of the agency. (His nomination would advance with Vice President J.D. Vance casting a tie-breaking vote). If all senators are present for his full chamber vote, that would mean Patel could only be denied confirmation if four Republicans joined all Democrats in the Senate to vote against him.

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Illinois), who serves as the ranking member on the Judiciary Committee, has already expressed misgivings regarding Patel’s nomination.

“He’s accused [DOJ officials] of political weaponization of law enforcement and then promised to deliver exactly the same thing if he’s given this opportunity,” Durbin said last month.

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.