Patel, who has promised to prosecute journalists, is considered extreme in his devotion to Trump even by GOP colleagues.

Watchdog critics are sounding the alarm over president-elect Donald Trump’s choice of Kashyap “Kash” Patel to be the next director of the FBI, calling the MAGA ultra-loyalist — who even former Republican colleagues describe as “dangerous” and unqualified — to be running the nation’s top law enforcement agency.

Patel, who served in the previous Trump administration as chief of staff in the Department of Defense and a counterterrorism adviser on the National Security Council, was characterized by the Associated Press earlier this year as “trusted aide and swaggering campaign surrogate who mythologizes the former president while promoting conspiracy theories and his own brand.”

Journalist Medhi Hasan, co-founder of Zeteo, said that while previously working for MSNBC he had done a deep-dive on Patel, during which he discovered just what “a deeply strange and alarming and sycophantic figure” Trump’s pick is.

As the New York Times reports, Patel founded a nonprofit that provides legal assistance to individuals prosecuted for involvement in the January 6, 2021 insurrection and also runs a merchandise business which sells flashy pro-MAGA gear under the “K$H” label.

Patel, the Times notes, “sells pro-Trump T-shirts and other items as well as a series of his children’s books that pay homage to ‘King Donald.’ Mr. Patel also collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in consulting fees from the 2024 Trump campaign and from Friends of Matt Gaetz, the campaign committee for the former House Republican from Florida, who withdrew from consideration as Mr. Trump’s attorney general after criticism over allegations of sex trafficking and drug use.”

According to the watchdog group Accountable.US, Patel is just the latest unqualified choice by a president-elect will to put “political loyalty above national security.” As the group noted in a statement:

While Patel joined the previous Trump administration in its last year and quickly rose through the ranks thanks to his hard-nosed style and fawning devotion to Donald Trump, other Trump officials reportedly regarded Patel as “dangerous” including General Mark Milley who feared he would break the law for Trump, and former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr who said “Over my dead body” when Trump entertained naming Patel deputy director of the FBI. Recently, Patel has threatened to prosecute journalists and political opponents of Trump. Patel has also reportedly spread baseless Qanon conspiracy theories and “earned hundreds of thousands of dollars a year from his own business dealings with Trump-related entities.”

Last year, during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, Patel vowed that Trump’s enemies would be targeted if the former president returned to power. “We will go out and find the conspirators not just in government, but in the media,” Patel said at the time.

“Yes, we’re going to come after people in the media,” Patel explained to Bannon, talking about journalists and others who he claimed “help Joe Biden rig elections.”

Here is Trump’s nominee for FBI Director Kash Patel calling for “offensive operations” to jail Americans who they consider “the enemy.”



“We will go out and find the conspirators… Yes, we are going to come after the people in the media” pic.twitter.com/2PMNHWN5U7 — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) December 1, 2024

Tony Carrk, Accountable’s executive director, warned Kash’s nomination to lead the FBI “represents the cronyism that is coming to define the second Trump administration. Loyalty to President-elect Trump is what matters above all else.”

“Even former Trump officials have questioned Patel’s qualifications and ability to adhere to the rule of law after he has threatened to prosecute journalists and Trump’s political opponents,” Carrk added. “Patel’s financial entanglements with the president-elect also present potential conflicts of interest. He has turned his gushing idolization of Trump into a money-making opportunity, enriching himself by promoting the Trump brand alongside his own. It says it all about Donald Trump’s priorities to once again reward a devout political crony even if it means America’s national security interests come a distant second.”

Writing Saturday in The Atlantic, staff writer Elaina Plott Calabro described Kash as “exactly the kind of person who would serve in a second Trump administration,” based on his personality as much as his record.

Why was he seen as “dangerous,” even among Trump administration insiders at the time?

“It wasn’t a question of ideology,” according to Calabro. “He wasn’t a zealot like Stephen Miller, trying to make the bureaucracy yield to his agenda. Rather, Patel appeared singularly focused on pleasing Trump. Even in an administration full of loyalists, Patel was exceptional in his devotion.”

