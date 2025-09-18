JD Vance Jokes About US Vessel Strikes: “I Wouldn’t Go Fishing Right Now”

Critics noted his remark seems to further the notion that the US is targeting civilians.

Vice President JD Vance is being criticized for making light of the U.S. strikes that killed at least 14 people on boats in the Caribbean as backlash grows over the bombings, which experts said targeted civilians.

At a rally on Wednesday, Vance bragged about the supposed success of the strikes, which Venezuelan officials have said are designed to stoke war with the country.

“I was talking to Secretary [of Defense Pete] Hegseth, and you know what he said? ‘You know what Mr. Vice President, we don’t see any of these drug boats coming into our country, they’ve completely stopped,’” Vance said.

“And I said, ‘I know why. I would stop too — hell, I wouldn’t go fishing right now in that area of the world,’” he went on, laughing.

Vance’s joke was criticized for its callous nature, with critics saying that the joke appears to admit that the U.S. would target civilians.

“Get it? The joke is that we might kill some totally innocent people! Haha that’s funny, right?” said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, senior fellow for the American Immigration Council.

A group of UN experts condemned the strikes as “extrajudicial execution” in a statement on Tuesday, saying that the military action “violates the right to life.”

“International law does not allow governments to simply murder alleged drug traffickers,” the group said. “Under international law, all countries must respect the right to life, including when acting on the high seas or in foreign territory. The use of potentially lethal force is only permitted in personal self-defence or defence of others against an imminent threat to life.”

Vance has said he is totally uninterested in following international law when conducting such bombings. Last week, in response to criticism that the U.S.’s initial strike on a vessel in the Caribbean was a war crime, the vice president said: “I don’t give a shit what you call it.”

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the military killed three people in a strike on another boat that he claimed to be from Venezuela. This follows another strike on a boat in the Caribbean that killed 11 earlier this month, which has already been widely condemned as a war crime. Venezuela said that the U.S. also seized and detained a fishing boat in Venezuelan waters on Friday.

Trump has claimed that both strikes were carried out in self-defense, claiming that he is protecting Americans from the drug trade — a novel legal argument from his administration that experts say has no precedent or legal backing.

Rather, senators have said that the Pentagon has zero evidence backing the idea that the strikes are done in self-defense, and has not provided any even when pressed by Congress. In a letter last week, 20 Democrats sent a letter noting that the administration has not offered “any legitimate legal justification for the strike, or any evidence to support its claims regarding the basis for this strike or the future strikes it has openly threatened to launch.”

Meanwhile, The Intercept’s Nick Turse has reported that lawmakers, experts, and even a Pentagon official have said that the initial strike was carried out in violation of international law. Further, The Intercept reported that the administration is “thwarting congressional oversight” of the military actions and last week barred senior House leadership staffers from attending a briefing on the attack.

