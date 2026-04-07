Iranian American Congresswoman Readies Impeachment Effort Against Hegseth

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US Rep. Yassamin Ansari, the lone Iranian American Democrat in Congress, said on Monday that she will soon introduce articles of impeachment against Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth, the most prominent cheerleader of President Donald Trump’s illegal war on Iran.

In a statement, Ansari (Ariz.) said that Hegseth has “repeatedly” violated his oath of office and his duty to the Constitution. The Democratic lawmaker, who said she would formally introduce the impeachment articles next week, pointed to Hegseth’s “reckless endangerment of US servicemembers and repeated war crimes, including bombing a girls’ school in Minab, Iran.”

Ansari, who was born in Seattle to parents who fled Iran following the 1979 revolution, warned that Trump’s “deranged statements” and “apocalyptic” threats to obliterate Iranian bridges and power plants as soon as Tuesday night “are further entrenching our country and our world in another devastating, never-ending war.”

“He’s threatening war crimes that violate US law and the Geneva Convention, on top of illegal actions and atrocities already committed at his direction–including violence that has destroyed schools, hospitals, and critical civilian infrastructure,” said Ansari. “Republicans must join us in calling on the president to end this suicidal war before it is too late. So much is at stake, and those who continue to follow him blindly will have blood on their hands as well.”

“As the daughter of Iranian immigrants who fled this regime, and as an American congresswoman who swore an oath to the United States Constitution, I know that this cannot go on,” Ansari continued. “The 25th Amendment exists for a reason; his Cabinet should use it. The fate of US troops, the Iranian people, and the very foundation of our global system are at stake.”

In a video posted to social media, Ansari said that “as a chief enabler of this illegal war, Pete Hegseth is responsible for directing this insane military action against Iran.”

I’m introducing Articles of Impeachment against Pete Hegseth. Here’s why. pic.twitter.com/mMblG7tA7s — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) April 7, 2026

Hegseth has been the foremost public advocate of Trump’s war, praising the “lethality” of the American military and the “death and destruction” it is raining down on Iran, where US-Israeli attacks have killed around 2,000 people — including hundreds of children — and destroyed tens of thousands of civilian structures, from residential buildings to universities to medical facilities.

The Pentagon secretary has also derided what he’s called “stupid rules of engagement” that constrain US servicemembers, gutted offices tasked with working to limit civilian casualties in war, and fired uniformed lawyers he’s dismissed as “roadblocks” in the way of “maximum lethality.”

Experts say those moves have made atrocities such as the one the US military committed on the first day of the war — the bombing of an elementary school in southern Iran — more likely. Human rights organizations and international legal scholars have said the attack should be investigated as a war crime.

Hegseth also said last month that “no quarter” would be given to “our enemies” in Iran, a statement indicating that surrendering combatants would be executed rather than taken prisoner. The declaration itself was seen as a clear violation of international law.

“Hegseth is making people less safe — and it’s time for him to go,” the advocacy group Win Without War said last month in its own call for the Pentagon secretary’s impeachment and removal.

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