Jayapal Unveils Bill to End “Citizens United,” Slamming “Shadow President” Musk

The impact of “Citizens United” is clearer than ever with Elon Musk buying his way into power, Jayapal said.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington) introduced a constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United on Thursday, as an out-of-control billionaire informally appointed by President Donald Trump has set out to destroy the federal government in the wake of the most expensive election in U.S. history.

The amendment would reverse the Supreme Court’s 2010 decision to give corporations, dark money groups and the wealthy the ability to spend unlimited amounts to influence elections, unleashing a deluge of money and undue influence on politics. This funding is instrumental in deciding elections, with data showing that the vast majority of federal elections are decided by which candidate spent more.

The impact of Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission becomes increasingly prominent each election cycle, with more and more money being flooded into elections, drowning out individuals’ voices. This year, its effect is clearer than ever, with Elon Musk, an unelected official, slashing federal agencies and controlling federal spending seemingly without oversight.

Jayapal, who has previously introduced legislation to reverse the decision, called out Musk in introducing the amendment.

“Corporations are not people and money is not speech,” said Jayapal. “In every election cycle since the disastrous Citizens United decision, we have seen more and more special interest dark money poured into campaigns across the country — this year, with a billionaire paying millions to buy a seat as Shadow President.”

A release by Jayapal’s office says that the amendment disposes of the establishment of corporate personhood, specifying that only people have Constitutional rights — targeting the root of the Citizens United decision, which asserts that limiting outside groups’ ability to spend on elections is a violation of First Amendment rights. It also mandates that election contributions be publicly disclosed at all levels of government.

The legislation, known as the “We the People Amendment,” is cosponsored by 28 lawmakers, including progressives like Representatives Summer Lee (D-Pennsylvania) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan).

It was Citizens United that allowed Musk, the richest man in the world, to spend at least a quarter of a billion dollars on electing Trump this November. Federal election filings have shown that Musk gave $260 million to Super PACs backing Trump and his fascist agenda..

Seemingly in return, Trump hired Musk as a “special government employee” to act as the head of the “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) — a position and entity with questionable legal jurisdiction within an administration which appears to have no respect for the law or the judiciary.

A host of other billionaires, including several key figures in Big Tech, were also instrumental in funding Trump’s win. Musk has already made back his investment nearly 600-fold, with his wealth having ballooned by $154 billion since election day.

Some commentators have outright said that Citizens United paved the way for Musk to be in his position of power, with the outsized role of money in politics incentivizing politicians, Democrat and Republican, to pander to corporate elites rather than work for the people.

