A Third DOGE Staffer’s Racist and Misogynistic Online Footprint Comes to Light

A third employee of billionaire Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is under fire for his disturbing online footprint, which includes registering URLs featuring racial slurs and references to rape and child sexual abuse.

The DOGE task force — which was created through a legally dubious executive order by President Donald Trump — has spent the past weeks ripping through government agencies, furloughing or firing government workers and cutting spending that doesn’t align with Trump’s far right agenda. The group has operated with virtually no oversight, despite its employees being granted access to some of the country’s most sensitive data.

On Wednesday, the Elon Musk-based news site Musk Watch reported that a member of the DOGE team, 19-year-old Edward Coristine, created multiple disturbing web URLs, including kkk-is-cool.club, raping-women.club and child-porn.store. Coristine also created URLs that included the n-word and referenced slavery, and URLs promoting the use of date rape drugs.

All of these URLs redirected users to a photo sharing website, tesla.sexy (a clear indication of his affinity for Musk), which Coristine said would allow users to post images without their IP addresses or any other identifying features being logged.

Coristine was formerly an intern for Musk’s Neuralink company. Currently, he is listed as a senior adviser to the Bureau of Diplomatic Technology at the State Department, and as an “expert” at the Office of Personnel Management, suggesting that his role likely includes determining which government employees should remain in their positions.

In addition to creating a litany of abhorrent URLs, Coristine has interacted with at least one prominent white supremacist on the social media site X, responding to a post by Joseph Bronski, a noted backer of the long-debunked racist social theory of eugenics. The contents of Coristine’s now-deleted post — which was in response to a post by Bronski promoting racist narratives regarding the IQ levels of white and Black children — are unknown.

The revelation of Coristine’s URLs and other online activity is indicative of a disturbing pattern within DOGE, as at least two other members of the team have posted similar content.

Gavin Kliger, who is listed as a “special adviser” to the director of the Office of Personnel Management, recently promoted white nationalist and misogynistic posts on X. According to reporting from Reuters, these posts included vehemently anti-immigrant sentiments, including demands that migrants adhere to “standards of hygiene and social norms” of the countries they immigrate to.

Marko Elez, a DOGE member who has access to Treasury Department systems (including those relating to a majority of payments made by the U.S. government), has also posted racist content on social media. In a series of now-deleted X posts, Elez called for the repeal of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, bragged about being racist “before it was cool,” and demanded that hatred of Indian workers within the tech industry be normalized. Elez also expressed disgust at the idea of interracial marriage, suggested that U.S. immigration policy should be based on eugenics, and said that he wouldn’t “mind at all if Gaza and Israel were both wiped off the face of the Earth.”

Elez, who was the first of the DOGE workers to come under fire for his online footprint, resigned from his position after the posts came to light. Soon after his resignation, however, Vice President J.D. Vance and Trump came to his defense, and Elez was eventually reinstated.

Meanwhile, Musk himself has expressed a number of far right and bigoted views. He has repeatedly endorsed the neo-Nazi political party Alternative for Germany (AfD), and was recently accused of performing a Nazi salute at a Trump rally on inauguration day. He has also expressed opposition to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and has promoted accounts on X that have downplayed or denied the Holocaust.

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.