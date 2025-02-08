DOGE Ransacks NOAA, Raising Fears About Privatization of Climate Data

Under orders from President Donald Trump, unelected tech billionaire Elon Musk and his rogue unit, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have taken a political sledgehammer to federal agencies as part of a top-down personnel and cost-cutting shakeup that has been derided by Democrats and legal experts as unconstitutional.

Employees across the federal government have faced intimidation and threats of layoffs as part of Trump and Musk’s effort to cut spending without congressional approval and replace career civil servants with loyalists. Trump and DOGE face legal challenges, but observers fear the damage will be done by the time courts step in, including to critical research and services the public relies on to stay safe as the climate crisis intensifies.

When DOGE barged into the offices of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric A (NOAA) this week, the scrutiny from Musk’s unelected and unaccountable team added to fears that the collection of agencies the nation relies on to manage fisheries, track climate change, forecast hurricanes and issue severe weather warnings will be gutted and privatized under Trump. Musk reportedly staffed DOGE with young, inexperienced engineers from Silicon Valley.

“They apparently just sort of walked past security and said: ‘Get out of my way,’ and they’re looking for access for the IT systems, as they have in other agencies,” said Andrew Rosenberg, a former NOAA fisheries official who was quoted in The Guardian on Tuesday.

More than over 100 civil society groups are demanding that Congress investigate DOGE, but leaders of the Republican majority have downplayed or defended Musk’s efforts. On Wednesday, Democratic Representatives Jared Huffman and Zoe Lofgren of California said “DOGE hackers” have unlawfully gained access to private personal information and are gutting critical programs at federal agencies.

“Now they have reached NOAA where they’re wreaking havoc on the scientific and regulatory systems that protect American families’ safety and jobs,” Huffman and Lofgren said in a statement.

NOAA includes the National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service (NWS), which provide forecasts and data to researchers and the public as well as private companies that are eager to control weather data and sell it for a profit. As a global leader in climate science, NOAA is also under pressure from far right climate deniers who accuse the agency of promoting a political agenda by making its constantly updated data on climate change available for free.

With labs that measure global temperatures, melting Arctic ice, and levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, NOAA provides indisputable evidence that the climate crisis is real, which flies in the face of Trump’s pro-fossil fuel agenda. Timothy Whitehouse, director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER), which protects civil servants, especially whistleblowers, working on environmental issues, said NOAA’s labs are at risk of being defunded and transformed into a commercial venture that sells data to private industry, rather than a public service meant to warn everyone about heat waves and intensifying storms.

“What I call the Musk-Trump confederacy to destroy government functions and privatize what’s left of the valuable parts of these agencies is absolutely frightening, and we cannot allow these very large powerful corporations to control public data and to monetize it for their own benefit,” Whitehouse said in an interview.

Sources within the agency told Axios on Wednesday that a member of DOGE combed through NOAA databases searching for information on resource groups for LGBT employees and women as part of Trump’s crackdown on diversity initiatives. While DOGE initially appeared to focus on personnel rather than the agency’s climate data, Whitehouse spoke to career officials who said internal anxiety about the future of NOAA and its scientific mission remains high.

“What I call the Musk-Trump confederacy to destroy government functions and privatize what’s left of the valuable parts of these agencies is absolutely frightening.”

Looming over DOGE’s scrutiny of NOAA is Project 2025, the policy blueprint for the Trump regime prepared by the Heritage Foundation and other far right groups.

Project 2025 calls NOAA a “main driver of the climate change alarm industry” and therefore a “harmful to future U.S. prosperity,” a claim clearly rooted in anti-science denialism. “This industry’s mission emphasis on prediction and management seems designed around the fatal conceit of planning for the unplannable,” it goes on to say. “That is not to say NOAA is useless, but its current organization corrupts its useful functions.” The blueprint calls for NOAA and its six main offices to be broken up and downsized, and for the forecasts of the NWS to be “fully commercialized” in order to serve private interests.

Trump disavowed Project 2025 on the campaign trail, but his administration’s attacks on federal agencies closely mirror the playbook. Russell Vought, Trump’s newly confirmed pick to run the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), is one of Project 2025’s authors.

Along with Rosenberg, the former NOAA official, Whitehouse said private companies have long wanted to prevent NOAA from releasing data to the public so they can package it up and sell it as part of online weather forecasting products, for example. Meanwhile, meteorologists serving local communities face layoffs as the TV broadcasting industry consolidates, potentially leaving people in underserved areas with fewer options for accessing information on severe weather and other risks, all as the fallout from climate crisis rapidly accelerates.

“Much of the world including private services rely on NOAA data, and if that’s privatized, you will have Musk-type control over data that the entire world depends upon,” Whitehouse said in an interview. “Do you really want oligarch billionaires controlling data that will determine how governments, communities and businesses respond to emerging threats that determine long-term trends in the health of our planet?”

Howard Lutnick, Trump’s nominee to head the U.S. Department of Commerce, under which NOAA falls, said he opposes the Project 2025 proposal to dismantle NOAA during a confirmation hearing last week.

Trump’s nominee to run NOAA, Neil Jacobs, served as acting administrator during Trump’s first term and is best known for defending Trump during the embarrassing “Sharpiegate” scandal in 2019, when the president insisted on highlighting a bizarre and grossly incorrect forecast of Hurricane Dorian’s path toward the U.S. coastline altered with a black marker.

Jacobs is also a fellow at the American Meteorological Society and a respected researcher in his field. Whitehouse said the real question is whether Jacobs will be allowed to act independently from Trump and Musk.

“To the extent that he can assert political power within the agency and within the Trump administration remains to be seen, and it remains to be seen what his beliefs are on the issue of privatizing the weather service,” Whitehouse said.

Whitehouse said OMB and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) are effectively running NOAA and other federal agencies at this point, leaving career employees and even Trump’s political appointees virtually powerless during Musk’s purge.

“Normally there’s a transition period with transition teams working with political appointees and articulating priorities for federal agencies, but that’s not what happening here,” Whitehouse said. “OPM and OMB are blowing up these agencies intentionally.”

We’re not backing down in the face of Trump’s threats. As Donald Trump is inaugurated a second time, independent media organizations are faced with urgent mandates: Tell the truth more loudly than ever before. Do that work even as our standard modes of distribution (such as social media platforms) are being manipulated and curtailed by forces of fascist repression and ruthless capitalism. Do that work even as journalism and journalists face targeted attacks, including from the government itself. And do that work in community, never forgetting that we’re not shouting into a faceless void – we’re reaching out to real people amid a life-threatening political climate. Our task is formidable, and it requires us to ground ourselves in our principles, remind ourselves of our utility, dig in and commit. As a dizzying number of corporate news organizations – either through need or greed – rush to implement new ways to further monetize their content, and others acquiesce to Trump’s wishes, now is a time for movement media-makers to double down on community-first models. At Truthout, we are reaffirming our commitments on this front: We won’t run ads or have a paywall because we believe that everyone should have access to information, and that access should exist without barriers and free of distractions from craven corporate interests. We recognize the implications for democracy when information-seekers click a link only to find the article trapped behind a paywall or buried on a page with dozens of invasive ads. The laws of capitalism dictate an unending increase in monetization, and much of the media simply follows those laws. Truthout and many of our peers are dedicating ourselves to following other paths – a commitment which feels vital in a moment when corporations are evermore overtly embedded in government. Over 80 percent of Truthout‘s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and the remaining 20 percent comes from a handful of social justice-oriented foundations. Over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors, many of whom give because they want to help us keep Truthout barrier-free for everyone. You can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!