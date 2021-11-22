January 6 Organizers Were “Following POTUS’ Lead,” According to Leaked Texts

Leaked texts from organizers of the January 6 Capitol attack reveal that Donald Trump’s incitement of the far-right militants was directly linked to their plans to storm the Capitol.

Rolling Stone obtained texts from conservative activist Amy Kremer and her daughter, Kylie Jane Kremer. Amy Kremer, a former Tea Party activist, leads the advocacy group March For Trump and chairs “Women for America First,” which obtained one of the permits for the rally that preceded the attack on January 6. The texts, if verified, offer insights into the thoughts and plans of the riot’s organizers.

Rolling Stone reports that Amy Kremer and Kylie Jane Kremer repeatedly discussed having meetings with the White House before the attack. During a March For Trump bus tour launched after the 2020 election, Amy Kremer reportedly wrote to fellow organizers: “For those of you that weren’t aware, I have jumped off the tour for the night and am headed to DC. I have a mtg at the WH tomorrow afternoon and then will be back tomorrow night.”

“Rest well,” she continued. “I’ll make sure the President knows about the tour tomorrow!” A spokesperson for Amy Kremer denied the content of these texts, telling Rolling Stone that parts of the publication’s reporting on the attack are untrue.

On December 13, Amy Kremer evidently texted, “still waiting to hear from the [White House] on the photo op with the bus,” referring to the March for Trump tour. The organizers frequently referenced the White House’s help in organizing the rally.

On New Year’s Day, Amy and Kylie Jane Kremer discussed the logistics of setting up the rally. “We are following POTUS’ lead,” Kylie Jane Kremer texted, per Rolling Stone. On January 3, organizers celebrated after Trump retweeted a post from Kylie Jane Kremer promoting the event. “I will be there. Historic day!” he wrote.

If verified, these texts showcase Trump’s close ties to the organizers of the attack, and lend even more evidence to the argument that Trump and his team are directly responsible for the day’s events.

Previously released evidence has shown that other organizers of the attack expressed sentiments similar to those of the Kremers.

The Department of Justice released information in February showing that members of the Oath Keepers, a far right militia composed of current and former military and police, were waiting for Trump’s go-ahead for months to “activate” members of the group. “Trump wants all able bodied Patriots to come” to the attack, one Oath Keepers member texted in December. That text came just days after Trump tweeted, “Big protests in D.C. on January 6. Be there. Will be wild!”

Rolling Stone previously reported that Republican lawmakers were also involved in the attack. Two organizers of the attack told the publication that Representatives Paul Gosar (Arizona), Lauren Boebert (Colorado), Mo Brooks (Alabama), Madison Cawthorn (North Carolina), Andy Biggs (Arizona), Louie Gohmert (Texas) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia) helped organize the attack on the Capitol, along with their staff.

Recent reporting has also revealed ties between Trump’s orbit and the attack; ProPublica recently uncovered texts that show Kimberly Guilfoyle, a GOP operative and girlfriend to Donald Trump Jr., bragging about raising $3 million for the rally on January 6.

Texts uncovered by reporters will likely be used by the January 6 committee as evidence, along with communications by the attack’s organizers that have been amassed through subpoenas, including texts and communications from the Kremers. The two have also been issued subpoenas to provide testimony.

Copyright © Truthout. May not be reprinted without permission.