Israel’s Invasion of North Gaza Is “Precursor” to Annexation, UN Experts Warn

Israeli military authorities have said that they intend to block Palestinians from ever returning to north Gaza.

A group of UN experts is urging international powers to intervene in Israel’s genocidal assault as they warn that Israel’s total siege and ethnic cleansing of northern Gaza is likely a show of Israel’s intention to annex the Gaza Strip.

In a statement this week, the group of experts said that Israel’s genocide is not just an assault on Palestinians and their right to life, but also an attack on the very foundation of international humanitarian norms.

“Rather than abide by [international humanitarian law], Israel has openly defied international law time and again, inflicting maximum suffering on civilians in the occupied Palestinian territory and beyond,” the experts said.

They went on to say that Israel has committed numerous genocidal acts and crimes against humanity, including the relentless targeting of civilians, mass forcible transfer, use of starvation as a weapon of war, and far more. The attacks on northern Gaza in the past three months have been particularly heinous, with Israel having “grievously violated” its obligations as the occupying power in Gaza.

“Indiscriminate attacks, including on shelters for displaced persons and the Kamal Adwan Hospital and its vicinity, and the intensification of siege conditions on northern Gaza for the last three months run contrary to Israel’s legal duty to ensure the protection of the civilian population,” said the group.

“We are disturbed that this siege, coupled with expanding evacuation orders, appears intended to permanently displace the local population as a precursor to Gaza’s annexation in further violation of international law,” they elaborated.

The statement was signed by 12 UN experts, including Special Rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese and Special Rapporteur on the right to food Michael Fakhri, who have been outspoken on Palestinian rights.

Since October, Israeli forces have been seemingly carrying out a campaign to achieve the total ethnic cleansing of north Gaza, for which Israeli academics and military officials have been circulating plans for months.

The way that Israel has carried this out is through wanton killing in the region; ordering mass evacuations and targeting those trying to flee; a near-total blockade of humanitarian aid to the region; and the destruction of anything supporting life in the region, including hospitals.

Analysts have said that, through its genocide and legislative moves, Israel is positioning itself to annex and resettle Gaza. Israeli forces have said that Palestinians from north Gaza will not be allowed to return to their homes, despite it being a war crime to prevent them from doing so; while making rubble out of civilian infrastructure across Gaza, Israeli forces have also been building infrastructure like military outposts and corridors, creating lines and borders within the territory.

Some of Israel’s most outspoken settler groups and politicians have also outright announced their intention to settle Gaza. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has said that Israel should empty Gaza of all Palestinians, and has attended numerous events calling for Gaza’s resettlement, along with other ministers like Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

