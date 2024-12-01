Israel Bombs Another World Central Kitchen Vehicle in Gaza, Killing 5

Israel bombed a humanitarian vehicle in Gaza on Saturday, reportedly killing three aid workers with World Central Kitchen and Palestinian bystanders who tried to come to help after an initial strike.

“We are heartbroken to share that a vehicle carrying World Central Kitchen colleagues was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza,” the U.S.-based aid group founded by chef José Andrés, said in a statement.

“At this time, we are working with incomplete information and are urgently seeking more details,” the group said.

While Israeli officials said the vehicle was carrying a wanted Palestinian militant, WCK said it had “no knowledge that any individual in the vehicle had alleged ties to the October 7th Hamas attack.” The group said it was pausing operations in Gaza for the time being. “Our hearts,” they said, “are with our colleagues and their families in this unimaginable moment.”

According to reports, the WCK vehicle was targeted on Salah al-Din Street in Khan Younis. After the three aid workers were killed in the first strike, Middle East Eye reports two other people “tried to help” but “were also targeted and killed” by what is known as a double-tap strike.

“The vehicle carried rice and other food supplies,” Tamer Sammour, an eyewitness, told the news outlet.

A charred vehicle belonging to the World Central Kitchen that was targeted by an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, was found with food aid still in its boot. The attack claimed the lives of three World Central Kitchen aid workers pic.twitter.com/lV3f97q6gg — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) November 30, 2024

MEE spoke with other witnesses:

Mohammed Abu Abed, a Khan Younis resident, identified one of the two men killed in the second strike as Adel Sammour. “He asked me last night for bread, but I couldn’t help him,” Abu Abed told MEE. “The two men were farmers heading to work to make ends meet,” he explained. “They were waiting to be picked up for work when the first strike hit the vehicle nearby,” he continued. “When they tried to assist, they were also targeted and killed. They were just trying to make a living. They were innocent.”

In April, a multi-vehicle WCK convoy was bombed by Israel, killing seven of the organization’s workers. The attack sparked global condemnation but did little to end Israel’s blocking of humanitarian aid.

Earlier this month, as Common Dreams reported, an analysis showed the delivery of life-saving aid into Gaza had “fallen to an all-time low,” largely due to Israel’s obstruction.

Across Gaza over the last 24 hours, at least 19 people were killed in attacks by Israel.

Following the attack on WCK vehicle, Al-Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary reported from Khan Younis on the organization’s decision to halt its operations in the area.

“After today’s attack, the community kitchens did not work and serve people,” Khoudary reported. “So, it’s beyond attacking Palestinians, Palestinian workers, aid organizations, it’s attacking all sources of aid, and all sources of community kitchens, and those who have been working tirelessly to prevent starvation in Gaza.”

“The question remains,” she added, “why does Israel continue to target the World Central Kitchen community and their employees in the Gaza Strip?”

