Is the US “Flirting With Fascism”?

The United States is moving closer to fascism, says Henry A. Giroux, author of American Nightmare: Facing the Challenge of Fascism.
“We’re not talking about whether fascism can only be defined in terms of whether it mimics precisely the elements of fascism we saw in the past,” Giroux told Mary O’Connell during an interview on CBC’s “Ideas” radio program. “I think that America is at war with itself and I think that the elections proved that.”
Giroux also described how the US is changing “from a culture of shared responsibilities and shared values” to one dominated by “fear and bigotry.”
“We don’t talk about democracy anymore in the United States,” said Giroux.
Listen to the full interview with Henry A. Giroux on CBC Radio.