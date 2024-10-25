Hurricanes Made It Even Harder to Access Abortion in a Region Rife With Bans

Hurricanes Helene and Milton shuttered clinics, making it difficult for patients to travel to those still operating.

This story was originally published at Prism.

In the wake of two back-to-back hurricanes, abortion care providers across the South are grappling with the compounded challenges of extreme weather and restrictive state laws. Abortion rights organizers and advocates say the hurricanes have exacerbated existing challenges related to abortion access, especially for those in heavily affected areas like Tampa Bay, the Carolinas, and Georgia.

Asheville’s Planned Parenthood, the only remaining abortion clinic in western North Carolina, had to close due to Hurricane Helene. Many people still lack electricity, running water, and usable roads, making it challenging to reach pharmacies or medical offices. Additionally, the confusion surrounding Georgia’s temporary halt and quick reinstatement of its abortion ban has left many in the region without clear options. In Florida, service providers had to close their doors in preparation for Hurricane Milton. Those who typically travel to North Carolina for abortion care are now facing significant challenges in accessing the services they need. In states with six-week abortion bans, even one day without care could change a patient’s life forever.

According to Melissa Grant, the chief operating officer at the reproductive health care organization Carafem, both medication abortion and procedural services have been affected due to the tumultuous weather.

Carafem currently provides in-person care in Georgia and telehealth services in 17 states. Grant pointed out that the tightening of abortion laws in Southern states has resulted in an influx of patients from areas such as Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas seeking care in Georgia. However, the recent hurricanes have hindered access to care. Many patients already face significant barriers, including economic hardships and logistical challenges.

“The storm was one more insult to an already volatile situation,” Grant said.

For people traveling long distances for care, especially those with low incomes and caregiving responsibilities, the obstacles can be overwhelming.

Grant said that while some clinics have backup power and other resources as contingency plans for extreme weather, not all providers can afford such measures. Fortunately, Carafem was able to maintain services during the recent storm, but neighboring clinics faced closures.

Despite these challenges, advocates expressed hope for the future of abortion rights, particularly in states where abortion access is on the ballot. They called for a restoration of constitutional rights to abortion, emphasizing that it is essential for people to have the autonomy to make personal healthcare decisions.

“The need for abortion care continues to increase due to the restrictions currently in place,” said Stephanie Loraine Piñeiro, the executive director of the Florida Access Network (FAN). “However, for those in hurricane-impacted communities, the priority shifts to immediate survival rather than seeking abortion care.”

Many residents in the Tampa Bay area are dealing with significant obstacles post-hurricane — loss of power, damaged vehicles, and limited transportation options. These challenges are compounded by the state’s recent six-week abortion ban, which has created a time-sensitive situation for those seeking care.

“If they can’t access care within that time frame, they may be forced to continue unwanted pregnancies, which can have serious emotional and physical consequences,” Piñeiro said.

The logistical impact of Hurricane Milton also disrupted FAN’s operations.

“During the storm, we closed our intake forms in anticipation of the chaos that would follow,” Piñeiro said. “This means many people were left with limited options, relying on national organizations while we focused on our local community’s immediate needs.”

Piñeiro highlighted the difficulties in gathering precise information during this tumultuous period.

“We typically see an uptick in requests for services a few months after significant events like natural disasters or holidays, as people often find themselves in need of support after such stressful times,” Piñeiro said.

Piñeiro encouraged Floridians to voice their opinions on abortion access and related issues.

“This election provides an opportunity for people to make their voices heard,” Piñeiro said. “We also need to address the environmental factors contributing to these natural disasters, as overdevelopment and climate change continue to impact our state significantly.”

In Georgia, URGE: Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity’s Southeastern States Field Director Shante Wolfe said confusion spread following a ruling to reinstate a six-week abortion ban, leaving many to grapple with the uncertainty and potential risks associated with restricted access to reproductive healthcare.

“No one should be able to flip the switch on care in Georgia … It perpetuates this state of uncertainty that no one likes,” Wolfe said.

The reinstatement of the ban is particularly concerning for those who may need to seek services outside Georgia, especially as climate-related disasters loom. In Georgia, which felt the impacts of Hurricane Helene and was under a warning during Hurricane Milton, the intersection of reproductive rights and climate change is becoming increasingly critical.

“These states already have high restrictions on abortion access,” Wolfe said. “When you add climate displacement to the mix, it complicates everything.”

Many people seeking abortion care are now facing the dilemma of traveling out of state, often in dangerous and uncertain conditions. State surveillance efforts targeting those aiding people seeking care across state lines exacerbate this risk.

“We’re seeing that this doesn’t get rid of abortion; it just makes it less safe and accessible,” Wolfe said.

In some tragic cases, delays in receiving care have had fatal outcomes. In August 2022, a 28-year-old Black woman and mother, Amber Nicole Thurman, died after seeking an abortion and being denied life-saving care. ProPublica reported that Georgia’s maternal mortality review committee concluded that there is a “good chance” providing care earlier could have prevented Thurman’s death — making her the first confirmed death of someone denied abortion care after the Supreme Court opened the door for abortion bans in the Dobbs decision.

Wolfe explained that natural disasters can disrupt transportation and communication, making it difficult for people to reach clinics or even basic healthcare providers.

“We talk about choice, but climate impacts are stripping that choice away,” Wolfe said.

Meanwhile, local organizers and mutual aid networks are stepping up to support those in need. Wolfe encouraged people to rely on community resources and highlighted the importance of the Reproductive Freedom Act (RFA), which aims to codify the right to make decisions regarding pregnancy at the state level.

“The appetite for this change is here, and we need to keep pushing for it,” Wolfe said.

As the community grapples with these challenges, Wyatt encouraged residents to cultivate a culture of mutual support. “We need to look after each other. The climate crisis is escalating, and relying solely on elected representatives is not going to be enough.”

Planned Parenthood’s Asheville clinic, the only facility providing abortion care west of Charlotte, faced immediate closures as Hurricane Helene approached.

“We closed the clinic the day Helene struck to ensure no patients were traveling into potentially dangerous conditions,” said Julia Walker, the Communications Strategist for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

While the health center escaped substantial damage, the lack of running water has forced its closure, impacting hundreds of patients who rely on its services.

Walker highlighted the clinic’s proactive measures, stating that the patient navigation team is actively working to redirect patients to nearby facilities in Winston-Salem, Charlotte, or even further into Virginia. This effort is crucial, as many patients travel from out of state, particularly from regions where abortion is heavily restricted.

“We see a couple of hundred patients each month, with about half coming from states where abortion is banned or limited,” Walker said.

The ongoing situation highlights a deeper issue: The communities most affected by these closures are often low-income and communities of color, which already face systemic barriers to healthcare access. The combination of natural disasters and stringent abortion laws exacerbates these challenges.

In response to the increased demand for abortion care in North Carolina, Walker mentioned resources like the Carolina Abortion Fund, which helps cover travel and lodging costs for patients. However, the burden remains heavy, as many patients must pay for their care out-of-pocket, with little financial support from insurance.

“Even if abortion isn’t explicitly on the ballot, antiabortion politicians are positioning themselves to impose further restrictions,” Walker said.

Prism is an independent and nonprofit newsroom led by journalists of color. We report from the ground up and at the intersections of injustice.

Join us in defending the truth before it’s too late As we face a slew of right-wing attacks on democracy, the future of journalism is uncertain. To ensure Truthout remains fearless, tough, and 100 percent independent we still need to hit our fundraising goal and raise $9,000. Every dollar raised goes directly toward the costs of producing news you can trust. Please give what you can — because by supporting us with a tax-deductible donation, you’re not just preserving a source of news, you’re helping to safeguard what’s left of our democracy.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.