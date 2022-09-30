Groups Pushing Right-Wing State Policy Are Raking In $152 Million Each Year

The right-wing State Policy Network (SPN) and its state-based affiliates now collectively bring in $152 million annually in revenue, according to an analysis of the most recent publicly available tax filings by the Center for Media and Democracy (CMD).

This represents a 27% increase over the $120 million CMD calculated the network brought in almost three years ago.

SPN met last week in Atlanta for its 30th Annual Meeting, where members spent four days immersed in a far-right agenda of social, political, economic, and culture war issues they hope to advance at the state level — in resistance to “federal overreach.”

SPN groups play an integral role in making sure that legislation gets passed in state houses — by providing academic legitimacy when called upon to testify at hearings, producing “studies” or model legislation, and attracting media attention. That legislation is sometimes drafted as model bills by corporate lobbyists and lawmakers at SPN’s sister organization, the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC).

SPN currently has 64 affiliate members, along with 99 associate members that include many prominent national right-wing groups — from Charles Koch’s Americans for Prosperity (AFP) to the Heritage Foundation, as well as one of the network’s largest funders: DonorsTrust.

In 2020 alone, SPN and 45 of its affiliates received $15.1 million in contributions from DonorsTrust, the preferred donor conduit of the Koch political network, CMD reported.

The $152 million in revenue does not include contributions to advocacy or litigation arms of SPN, which would add millions more to the total.

As CMD first exposed, SPN is working to expand its litigation capacity with its “incubated” American Juris Link, a right-wing legal center launched in 2019 to actively track and support challenges to Covid-19 health restrictions, fight workers’ rights to unionize, and coordinate strategies and amici to counter progressive proposals and champion far-right causes.

SPN works at the state level to “defund and defang” unions, oppose climate change regulations, lower wages, cut taxes, curb business regulations, tighten voter restrictions, privatize education, and hide the identities of political donors.

