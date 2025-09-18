GOP Censure of Ilhan Omar Fails by One Vote After Democrats Maneuver Against It

The resolution was introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace, who has repeatedly attacked Omar for her faith and Somalian origin.

Support justice-driven, accurate and transparent news — make a quick donation to Truthout today!

An extremist House Republican’s attempt to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) failed by just one vote on Wednesday, after Democrats maneuvered against it.

A vote to table the censure resolution succeeded 214 to 213, with all Democrats and four Republicans voting to kill the measure. The resolution, introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-South Carolina), would have removed Omar from her assignments on the Education and Workforce Committee and the Budget Committee.

Mace claimed her censure effort was about Omar’s criticism of Charlie Kirk. In an interview last week, Omar had offered sympathy to Kirk’s family, while criticizing many of Kirk’s far right beliefs and condemning Republicans for their attacks on the left following the shooting.

However, Republicans have attempted to censure the progressive lawmaker numerous times over the years. Mace posted about Omar over 75 times on her X account in recent days, reporters noted, spreading false accusations about her beliefs and waging outright racist, Islamophobic attacks on her faith and Somalian origin.

Democrats said that Mace was just trying to boost her profile after entering the South Carolina gubernatorial race last month. Omar noted that Mace is sending out fundraising messages based on her attacks.

“This is what Nancy Mace is sending out to fundraise. It is unbefitting of a Member of Congress to spread blatant lies and misinformation. Utterly shameful,” Omar wrote on X, posting a screenshot of a Mace fundraiser calling Omar a “sick, racist, USA-hating RADICAL.”

Omar also pointed out that the resolution itself doesn’t include a single quote from Omar on Kirk.

“Nancy Mace is trying to censure me over comments I never said,” Omar said. “Unlike her, I have routinely condemned political violence, no matter the political ideology. This is all an attempt to push a false story so she can fundraise and boost her run for Governor.”

The progressive lawmaker thanked Republican lawmakers for joining Democrats in opposing the censure and “defend[ing] the first amendment.”

Republican Representatives Mike Flood (Nebraska), Jeff Hurd (Colorado), Tom McClintock (California) and Cory Mills (Florida) voted with Democrats to table the resolution. Mace had fast tracked the resolution, bypassing the normal committee process to bring it to a floor vote.

Mills had voted against the censure after Democrats threatened a retaliatory censure against him, as Axios reported, introduced by Congressional Progressive Caucus leader Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas). Casar said he plans to withdraw his resolution now that the censure attempt against Omar failed.

The vote comes as Republicans have increasingly taken steps after Kirk’s death last week to silence the voices of those they claim are disrespecting him — though many on the left say the right is actually seeking to use the event as a bludgeon to punish anyone they disagree with. President Donald Trump has launched a sweeping campaign to crack down on his opponents in the wake of the killing.

Support media that fights fascism Truthout is funded almost entirely by readers — that’s why we can speak truth to power, cut against the mainstream narrative and uplift the movements resisting fascism. But independent journalists at Truthout face mounting political suppression under Trump. To combat these challenges, Truthout has launched a fundraiser to raise $44,000 in the next 7 days. Please support independent journalism at this critical moment.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.