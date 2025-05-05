DHS Offer for “Voluntary Self-Deportation” Could Harm Undocumented Immigrants

Accepting the offer could sabotage pending or future cases people might have in US immigration court, an expert warns.

The Trump administration on Monday announced what it called “historic travel assistance and stipend for voluntary self-deportation,” prompting one expert to issue a warning to undocumented immigrants who may consider the offer.

“If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest, and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest,” said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, a key leader of President Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda. “This is the safest option for our law enforcement, aliens, and is a 70% savings for U.S. taxpayers.”

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), immigrants who use the CBP Home smartphone application to self-deport will receive “financial and travel assistance” as well as “a stipend of $1,000 dollars, paid after their return to their home country has been confirmed through the app.”

DHS framed the offer as “a dignified way to leave” the United States without encountering Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and claimed people who submit their intent to self-deport in the app “will also be deprioritized for detention and removal ahead of their departure as long as they demonstrate they are making meaningful strides in completing that departure.”

Responding to the announcement on social media, Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, stressed that “it is incredibly important for all reporting on this to emphasize that DHS’s claim that people who do this will be able to return is, in many cases, an outright LIE that will trap people into WORSE outcomes for them than if they stayed and fought a case in immigration court.”

Reichlin-Melnick explained that “when a person is in immigration court proceedings, if they don’t appear for a hearing, they get ordered deported — even if they’re provably outside the country already. And having a deportation order makes it VERY hard to ever come back legally. DHS’s offer would sabotage cases!”

“This move also raises VERY serious questions about statutory authority and funding sources. No law directly authorizes DHS to pay plane tickets and offer reimbursements to people leaving the country,” he added. “The closest legal authority which might apply here is 8 USC § 1260, which authorizes using funding to deport ‘aliens falling into distress’ who are ‘desirous of being so removed.’ But that law also imposes a near-total ban on reentry, so if DHS is using that it’s even worse!”

Prism immigration reporter Tina Vasquez shared a message from the app on social media Monday.

“I previously reported on how the Biden administration’s attempt to modernize the immigration system through tech actually made things for immigrants more difficult,” Vasquez noted. “I’m anxious to see how this app plays out in the deeply unfortunate cases where $1,000 is an incentive to self-deport.”

“I also know that if the Biden [administration] offered $1,000 to undocumented immigrants — even for self-deportation — right-wing media would have screamed that Democrats were paying ‘illegal aliens’ with taxpayer dollars,” she added.

