Defense Secretary Uses Bible Story to Bash “Trump-Hating” Press

Earlier this week, Hegseth took part in a religious event where he read a fake Bible passage from “Pulp Fiction.”

Support justice-driven, accurate and transparent news — make a quick donation to Truthout today!

In comments to reporters on Thursday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth used a religious parable to criticize the media — the latest in a series of many religious statements he’s made since the start of the U.S.’s war on Iran.

During his remarks, Hegseth recounted his pastor’s sermon at his church this past weekend. The pastor, Hegseth said, discussed the story of Jesus Christ healing a man, and Pharisees coming to see the miracle, only to later doubt him.

The Pharisees “were there to witness, to write everything down to report, but their hearts were hardened. Even though they witnessed a literal miracle, it didn’t matter,” Hegseth said. “They were only there to explain away the goodness in pursuit of their agenda.”

The Defense Secretary then connected the story to reporters in the room.

“I sat there in church, and I thought, ‘Our press are just like these Pharisees, not all of you, not all of you, but the legacy Trump-hating press,'” Hegseth said. “Your politically motivated animus for President Trump nearly completely blinds you from the brilliance of our American warriors.”

The Trump administration has been relentlessly critical of news coverage throughout its war on Iran. Officials have blasted reports on the administration’s conduct, including reports on the White House neglecting to account for the economic fallout of the Strait of Hormuz being blocked, and reports on a U.S. military plane being shot down one day after President Donald Trump claimed that Iran’s air defenses were obliterated. Trump has also threatened jail time for journalists who refuse to divulge their confidential sources to the administration.

In a Pentagon worship service earlier this week, Hegseth quoted what he appeared to think was a Bible passage — but what was actually a line from the 1990s movie “Pulp Fiction.”

Pete Hegseth quoted a fake Bible verse from Pulp Fiction during a Pentagon sermon.pic.twitter.com/1o3CJiJYRF — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 16, 2026

“The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men,” Hegseth said, altering slightly a line that is spoken by actor Samuel L. Jackson in the film. That line does not appear in the Bible.

Shortly after Hegseth’s statement on Thursday, the X account for Pope Leo XIV, with whom the administration has been feuding following the pontiff’s indirect criticisms of the war, issued a statement addressing, in general, the use of religion in political discourse.

“Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic, and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth,” the X account for Leo said.

An urgent fundraising appeal: 7 Days to raise $40,000 Thank you for reading Truthout today. We have a brief message before you go — Unfortunately, donations are down for Truthout at a time when media is under immense pressure. Trump is arresting journalists, Big Tech is censoring independent news, and economic conditions for media have been worsening for years. Simultaneously, movement media is vital in the fight against Trump’s authoritarian reign. Our mandate to tell the truth, share strategies for resistance, and speak against fascism is ever more urgent in this deluge of political censorship. Yet, we are struggling to meet our publishing costs when our work is so urgently needed. If you can support Truthout with a one-time or monthly donation, you will make a significant impact on our work. Please give today during our fundraiser (7 days left).