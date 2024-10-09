Corporate Price Gouging Amid Hurricanes Prompts Calls for Federal Action

Airlines, hotels, and other companies have taken advantage of the crises brought by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and a group of Florida representatives said late Tuesday that the federal government must do more to crack down on airlines, hotels, and other companies taking advantage of emergency conditions brought by Hurricanes Helene and Milton to jack up prices and pad their bottom lines.

“Instead of making it easier for people to evacuate, airlines and hotels are exploiting a horrific situation to charge astronomical fares only the rich can afford — from over $600 for a single night in a Hampton Inn to over $1,000 for flights that usually cost around $100,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the chair of the CPC, said in a joint statement with Reps. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.), Darren Soto (D-Fla.), and Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.).

“Exploiting vulnerable people fleeing a deadly storm for higher profits is a new low,” said the CPC members as Hurricane Milton barreled toward Florida as a monstrous Category 5 storm, fueled by record-high ocean temperatures made far more likely by the climate crisis. The hurricane is expected to make landfall in the Tampa area on Wednesday night.

The federal lawmakers’ statement came amid a flood of price-gouging reports from Florida residents seeking to escape Milton’s path. A spokesperson for Florida’s attorney general said earlier this week that the office had received hundreds of complaints about price gouging, particularly for fuel and water.

“There were also scattered instances involving overnight accommodations, including one Airbnb listing of a ‘room in Tallahassee’ for nearly $6,000 a night,” The Tallahassee Democrat reported Tuesday. The outlet noted that “during a storm-related state of emergency, state law prohibits price gouging for equipment, food, gasoline, hotel rooms, ice, lumber, and water needed as a direct result of the event.”

The Biden Transportation Department, meanwhile, said it has “been in touch with airlines to get more information about the capacity and affordability of flights in the affected areas” amid reports of sky-high ticket prices. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he is “calling on the airlines and other companies to provide as much service as possible to accommodate evacuations and not to engage in price gouging, to just do it on the level.”

The Associated Press reported that “by midafternoon Tuesday on the East Coast, airlines had canceled more than 700 U.S. flights, compared with fewer than 200 cancellations on Monday and fewer than 100 each of the two previous days, according to the FlightAware tracking service.”

Major airlines, including Delta and United, said they capped fares under the emergency circumstances, but people seeking last-minute tickets reported dramatically elevated prices. One woman trying to buy a one-way ticket to New York said prices more than tripled “in a matter of seconds” as she examined her options.

“There were prices even as high as $1,000 for one leg. So wrong! So wrong!” the woman told The Associated Press.

Update on DOT's contact with airlines that allegedly have been price gouging in Florida due to Hurricane Milton. Yesterday and this morning fare searches were producing quite a few four-figure airfares… https://t.co/4DVvpwSxV3 — William J. McGee (@WilliamJMcGee) October 8, 2024

In their statement Tuesday, Jayapal and the Florida lawmakers noted that “in North Carolina and Georgia, while families try to recover and rebuild from the devastating impacts of Helene, there have been hundreds of similar incidents of bad actors price gouging residents on everything from groceries to gas to hotel rooms.”

“This egregious price gouging hampers evacuations and undermines recovery efforts, while putting vulnerable residents in serious jeopardy,” they said.

While welcoming the Transportation Department’s efforts to monitor and prevent airline price gouging, the progressive lawmakers said that “we will need a whole-of-government focus” in the coming days and weeks “on protecting the people impacted by these disasters from predatory price gouging.”

“Further action is still needed from the federal government to stop the corporate exploitation that impacts all areas of American life, whether at the grocery store or gas station,” the lawmakers said. “We need a federal ban on price gouging, more stringent antitrust laws and enforcement, and for Congress to reassert its role and governing power in this space — something CPC is deeply committed to and actively engaged in.”

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license.