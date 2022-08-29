Corporate PACs Have Given $22.2M to “Stop the Steal” Republicans Since Jan. 6

Republican members of Congress who voted against certifying 2020 presidential election results received over $22.2 million from corporate PACs between Jan. 7, 2021, and June 30, 2022, a new OpenSecrets analysis found.

The 147 election objectors in the Senate and House members voted against certification of President Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona or Pennsylvania amid a violent attack on the Capitol that injured police officers, forced lawmakers to evacuate and left at least seven people dead.

Three members of what critics dubbed the “Sedition Caucus” have since left Congress, and 122 are running for office in 2022. According to filings with the FEC, six Republican incumbents lost their primaries — three in the House and and three in the Senate.

In the wake of the Jan. 6 attack, scores of private companies declared they would completely stop, pause or reevaluate PAC giving to election objectors. But several corporations resumed PAC giving to these lawmakers within a month of the attack.

Koch Industries’ PAC was the largest corporate PAC contributor to members of Congress who voted against election certification, with more than $607,000 disbursed to campaigns or leadership PACs. Home Depot, Boeing Co. and United Parcel Service closely follow with more than $500,000 each in corporate PAC contributions.

More election objectors — 52 — received funds from Koch Industries’ PAC than any other corporate PAC. Home Depot PAC is a close second, donating about $593,000 to 44 members. Boeing Co. follows with $520,000 to 27 members.

Sara Gorman, Home Depot’s senior director of corporate communications, told OpenSecrets that the company’s PAC supports candidates on both sides of the aisle who champion pro-business, pro-retail positions that create jobs and economic growth. “It’s pretty evenly split,” Gorman said, adding that the PAC is also one of the largest donors to members of the New Democrat Caucus and the Congressional Black Caucus.

Boeing President and CEO David Calhoun issued a statement promoting the spirit of bipartisanship and the peaceful transition of government shortly after the Jan. 6 attack.

A media relations spokesperson for Boeing declined to comment further. Koch Industries and United Parcel Service did not respond to OpenSecrets’ request for comment.

Senators in the “Sedition Caucus”

While dozens of Senators announced their intention to vote against certification, just eight Senators — all Republicans — followed through after the violent attack on the Capitol. But several House members who objected to certification are now running for Senate seats and the small group of senators who objected to certification of 2020 election results are also some of the top recipients of corporate PAC funds.

