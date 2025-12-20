Amid Southern US Raids, Who’s Making Money Off Border Patrol and ICE Contracts?

Contracts for companies based in North Carolina and Louisiana total more than $341 million for fiscal years 2025-2026.

U.S. Border Patrol’s high-profile immigration crackdowns in North Carolina and Louisiana over the last two months have brought fresh scrutiny to the hundreds of billions of dollars being spent on immigration raids and arrests under the Trump administration.

The massive spending bill pushed by Trump and passed by Congress this summer increased immigration enforcement by $170 billion, part of a broader push to reach the administration’s goal of deporting 1 million immigrants each year.

The new round of immigration spending includes $75 billion over four years for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, on top of the $10 billion the agency had already been allocated for 2025. The bill also gave $65 billion more to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), which had already received $20 billion for fiscal year 2025.

While CBP and ICE, which both operate under the Department of Homeland Security, are responsible for immigration matters, Border Patrol has emerged as the leader in Trump’s anti-immigration crusade in recent months, according to immigration reporter Nick Miroff of The Atlantic. Under the bombastic leadership of Gregory Bovino, who grew up in western North Carolina, CBP has led a series of high-profile and militarized operations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte, and New Orleans that have sparked widespread backlash due to their heavy-handed tactics and violations of due process.

Helping carry out Border Patrol and ICE’s immigration operations are an army of private contractors who have seen their fortunes soar as federal money has flowed into enforcement activities.

In the wake of the major operations in Louisiana and North Carolina, Facing South and the Institute for Southern Studies collected and analyzed data from USASpending.gov on more than 50 businesses headquartered in those states who are receiving CBP and ICE contracts for fiscal years 2025-2026. The contracts for companies based in Louisiana and North Carolina total more than $341 million.

North Carolina

The Facing South/Institute analysis finds 38 companies based in North Carolina receiving contracts from CBP and ICE. These contracts are currently valued at $61.7 million, with a potential to grow to $77.9 million once the work is completed.

One of the most notable contractors is Quantico Tactical, founded and owned by former Marine David Hensley. Based in Aberdeen, N.C., Quantico has received more than 50 contracts valued up to $19.3 million for fiscal years 2025-2026 providing a wide range of firearms, “less than lethal” munitions, restraints, communications equipment, and other supplies to both Border Patrol and ICE.

Other top contractors include Laboratory Corporation of America (Labcorp) in Burlington, N.C., which has contracts potentially valued up to $21.4 million for laboratory services, including at ICE detention centers, and TMC-TELESOLV of Battleboro, N.C., which has a contract valued up to $14.8 million for CBP’s Trusted Traveler Program.

Duncan-Parnell, Inc., in Charlotte has a $5 million CBP contract for drones, and MacGyver Solutions, Inc. has contracts valued up to $2.2 million for Polaris and Yamaha vehicles and ATVs.

In August, Hendrick Motorsports Technical Solutions of Concord, N.C. was given a $1.5 million no-bid contract to supply 25 Chevrolet Tahoe vehicles to ICE. The company is a spinoff of Hendrick Motorsports; both are owned by Rick Hendrick, a prominent Republican donor. Media attention about the deal during the North Carolina immigration raids led to calls to boycott Hendrick’s companies, which include car dealerships in the state.

You can view a complete list of CBP and ICE contracts for fiscal years 2025-2026 to companies headquartered in North Carolina in the spreadsheet below.

Louisiana

In Louisiana, where Border Patrol’s “Operation Catahoula Crunch” is still underway, there are fewer contractors, but the total awards to companies based in the state is much larger.

Facing South/Institute analysis of contracting data finds 16 Louisiana-based companies receiving contracts from CBP and ICE in fiscal years 2025-2026. The current value of those awards is $50.3 million, but the total potential value is listed at $263.2 million for the state.

Topping the list are two companies which stand to bring in more than $208 million making emergency detention centers for ICE. LaSalle Corrections, which manages 18 private correctional facilities in Georgia, Louisiana, and Texas, received a contract worth up to $125 million to build a new detention center. The company has a checkered history: In 2023, LaSalle agreed to a $7 million settlement over a wrongful death lawsuit, and the ACLU of Louisiana has frequently battled with the company over forced hysterectomies of ICE detainees and other alleged rights abuses.

Lemoine Disaster Recovery, LLC — a building and disaster services company headquartered in Lafayette, L.A. — was awarded a contract worth up to $83.8 million, also to build an emergency ICE detention facility.

Another major contract went to People Who Think, LLC — a marketing and political consulting firm founded by Republican political advisor Jay Connaughton. The firm’s $25 million contract is earmarked for an ICE recruitment campaign. Gulf South Research Group, based in Baton Rouge, pulled in several contracts totaling $21.6 million for environmental assessments and planning, including projects related to the border wall.

See below for a full list of fiscal year 2025-2026 CBP and ICE contracts for companies based in Louisiana.

