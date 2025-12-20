ICE Wants to Reopen Notorious California Prison. Locals Are Fighting Back.

FCI Dublin was shut down in 2024 after revelations of abuse against prisoners. Residents want it to stay closed.

On December 16, 2025, the Dublin City Council in California unanimously passed a resolution formally opposing reopening or reusing the notorious FCI Dublin prison for detention of any kind, including as an immigration jail. The resolution also urged the relevant federal agencies to “engage in open and transparent communication with the City regarding any decisions affecting the site.”

The resolution comes after months of organizing by local and regional residents and a coalition of faith-based organizations, advocacy groups, and those who were imprisoned in FCI Dublin.

That includes Darlene Baker, who was incarcerated at the Dublin federal prison camp from 2022 to 2023. There, she was sexually assaulted by then-medical officer Jeffrey Wilson.

“I suffered severe retaliation by Dublin officers and staff” for reporting the assault, she recounted in a letter to the Dublin City Council. Still, she continued to speak out. “During this time, I served as a whistleblower, forwarding details of abuse and neglect to former Congresswoman Jackie Speier who was actively investigating the ‘toxic culture’ of Dublin,” she continued.

In August 2025, Wilson and another officer pled guilty. They were the ninth and tenth staff members to be convicted of sexually abusing women imprisoned in Dublin.

As reported earlier by Truthout, FCI Dublin was abruptly shuttered in April 2024 following widespread coverage of rampant sexual abuse and the arrests of staff, from the warden and chaplain to more than half a dozen officers. In December 2024, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) agreed to a $116 million settlement for 103 survivors, including Baker. It is the largest settlement for sexual assault survivors in U.S. prison history.

In August 2024, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) put out a request for information for available detention facilities within a two-hour commute of four urban areas in California, including San Francisco. The nearest ICE prisons are four to five hours away in Bakersfield.

In February 2025, ICE officials toured the closed prison. Since Donald Trump’s second inauguration, ICE has opened 59 new facilities and reopened 77 previously-closed sites to jail migrants.

When Baker learned that the prison, dubbed “the Rape Club” for the pervasive sexual abuse of prisoners, might be reopened as an immigrant prison, she was shocked.

“I learned the hard way while I was inside FCI Dublin Camp that the feds are not subject to the rules that the rest of us have to follow,” she wrote in an email to Truthout. “I was especially concerned about the vulnerable population of immigrants — with language difficulties, no due process, and limited access to legal assistance.”

Residents Spring Into Action

The city council resolution notes the ongoing opposition from longtime residents, county officials, medical professionals, and those whose family members have been taken by ICE.

“The frequent, ongoing protests in the Tri-Valley area have demonstrated the deep resistance felt by the public for ICE presence in Dublin and in the surrounding communities,” it noted.

In November, 150 people — including city residents, regional medical professionals, and advocates — rallied outside the monthly city council meeting. Nearly three dozen then filed in to voice their opposition to councilmembers. The next month, nearly 40 community members spoke in favor of the resolution before the council vote.

Brian, a Dublin resident, gives public comment in support of the resolution opposing the reopening of FCI Dublin as an immigration detention center during a packed Dublin City Council meeting on December 16, 2025. Courtesy of the ICE Out of Dublin Coalition

Dublin is located 23 miles from Oakland in the East Bay area of Alameda County, one of three counties that make up the Tri-Valley. Eighty-one percent of Dublin’s 70,500 residents are citizens although 40 percent are foreign-born.

In 2022, Detention Watch Network found that immigrants in counties with more detention beds are significantly more likely to be arrested and detained by ICE.

When news of FCI Dublin’s potential conversion spread, residents sprang into action. With ICE raids in many other cities, including Los Angeles, many fear that a migrant jail in Dublin would increase ICE presence and raids in the area, terrorizing their neighbors and community.

During the first Trump administration, area residents had formed Indivisible Tri-Valley, a regional chapter of a larger network aimed at electing progressive Democrats and defeating the MAGA agenda. After hearing about the potential conversion, the group joined ICE Out of Dublin, a coalition encompassing residents, faith-based organizations, advocacy groups, and those who were imprisoned in Dublin.

Dublin residents and immigrant justice advocates with the ICE Out of Dublin Coalition stand for a group photo with signs and banners inside city hall in Dublin, California, before a December 16 city council meeting. Courtesy of the ICE Out of Dublin Coalition

Every Saturday afternoon, Indivisible Tri-Valley members hold a vigil on Dublin Boulevard, the city’s main street. Dubbed the Dublin Peace Corner, 20 to 100 people rally with signs, flags, whistles, and horns.

They demonstrate their opposition in other ways as well. At another community gathering, members screen-printed signs that read “No ICE prison in Dublin” and “Immigrants are welcome here.” Members took those signs, along with red cards notifying people of their rights and yellow cards with hotline numbers to report ICE sightings, to local businesses, including restaurants, corner stores, and taquerias.

Indivisible Tri-Valley member Dan Morley told Truthout that more than one restaurant proprietor thanked them for their actions. “We have people back here in the kitchen who are living in fear,” they told him.

Lawmakers, too, have voiced their opposition. Representatives Mark DeSaulnier and Zoe Lofgren sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security, the BOP, and ICE opposing any planned conversion. They highlighted the site’s insufficient infrastructure, hazardous conditions, and history of abuse of incarcerated immigrants. In April and again in November, Dublin City Manager Colleen Tribby sent a letter to BOP Director William K. Marshall III voicing the city’s opposition to repurposing the site for ICE detention and citing the well-documented health and safety hazards, including asbestos and mold.

“You Have the Power to Stop History From Repeating Itself”

The closed prison sits on federal land, exempting it from local and state zoning and permitting processes. The Dublin City Council has no power to prevent the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) from transferring the site to ICE. But it does possess the power to pass a resolution opposing the conversion, which residents have urged them to do.

“Legally they can’t do anything more because it’s federal — not city — property,” local activist Liz Schmitt explained. Still, she continued, a resolution “would let everyone know that a detention center is not wanted here.”

At the city council’s November meeting, more than two-thirds of the 35 people who spoke were Dublin residents, ranging from high school students to grandparents. Some were the children or grandchildren of immigrants. Others had family members detained by ICE and some feared similar detentions. One resident, afraid to appear at the meeting, sent a statement with a friend. Their fear is not unfounded: three weeks earlier, ICE had taken their father. “My three-year-old sister always asks, ‘Where’s Dad?’ My mother has no answer because he was kidnapped,” they wrote.

Dublin residents raise their hands to show support for a speaker giving public comment in favor of the resolution opposing ICE detention during a December 16 Dublin City Council meeting. Courtesy of the ICE Out of Dublin Coalition

Kendra Drysdale, who was also sexually abused while incarcerated at Dublin, also testified. “I’m here tonight on behalf of all of the survivors to urge you to oppose the reopening of FCI Dublin — not by the Bureau of Prisons and not by ICE.” she said. “For hundreds of us, it was a place of abuse, retaliation and silence. Reopening it would reopen trauma that many of us are still fighting our way through.” She noted that ICE jails are rife with the same abuses, silencing, and retaliation.

Medical professionals also voiced their opposition. Jeff Wilson (a longtime Dublin resident and not the former FCI Dublin medical officer) works at Kaiser Permanente, a cancer hospital in Dublin. He showed a flyer from the hospital’s union instructing members on protecting their patients’ constitutional rights from ICE. He had supported the closing of FCI Dublin. “It’s shameful that people associate Dublin with ‘Club Rape,’” he said before adding, “I hope that Dublin doesn’t move on to become known as the City Against Human Rights.”

Douglas Yoshida is an emergency physician at Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley medical center, the nearest medical facility to the Dublin prison. His parents were teenagers when they were detained under then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066, which led to the imprisonment of more than 120,000 Japanese Americans.

“My parents survived these prison camps — but their experience was not a relic of history; it’s an injustice that feels all too familiar today,” he wrote in a June op-ed for the San Francisco Chronicle, comparing the ICE raids and detentions to his parents’ experiences.

Standing before the city council five months later, he added that an ICE jail “will threaten the health care of our community. We will have to admit many patients that could be treated as outpatients in the community. Furthermore, will our large immigrant community feel safe seeking care if there are armed, masked men patrolling the hospital?”

At the end of his three minutes, he told the city council, “You have the power to stop history from repeating itself.”

In late November, the Bureau of Prisons sent a brief response to the city manager’s letter: “At this time, BOP has no indication that the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement will utilize the facility and BOP has no plans to reopen the facility.” In December, the BOP told the City that it was planning to permanently deactivate, close, and dispose of the prison, transferring the site to the GSA. The GSA can transfer the site to ICE, allowing a migrant jail to open.

“I have a vivid memory of what it felt like to be detained, watching and experiencing the atrocities and inhumane conditions, and not really having a voice to help … I pray no other humans will have to experience this despair.”

Still, said Morley, the resolution was necessary to voice the city’s objections to an ICE prison. “It offers community members more of a sense of safety, that the city is standing up for them and supporting them. Then, the goal is to get surrounding cities to do similar resolutions because this affects the entire Bay Area and other northern California cities.”

Dublin is not the only city fighting to stop ICE from opening a migrant jail. In Leavenworth, Kansas, city leaders filed two lawsuits to prevent private prison contractor CoreCivic from opening an immigrant prison. A state court issued an injunction doing just that. And in Newport, Oregon, local residents launched a campaign against a prospective migrant jail ahead of rumors that ICE was looking into opening one in their city.

“I have a vivid memory of what it felt like to be detained, watching and experiencing the atrocities and inhumane conditions, and not really having a voice to help,” Baker wrote. “I pray no other humans will have to experience this despair.”

