AIPAC Targets Progressive Lawmakers with Record Spending

There has been growing criticism of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the powerful pro-Israel lobbying operation that is spending record amounts to unseat elected officials who criticize the Israeli government’s war against Palestinians and who are also some of the strongest congressional advocates for workers’ rights and racial and climate justice.

AIPAC’s political efforts operate through different PACs and Super PACs, such as AIPAC PAC, Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI) PAC, and the United Democracy Project (UDP) super PAC. According to the investigative news outlet Sludge, AIPAC has spent more than more than $100 million on federal elections during the current cycle, which makes it the fifth-highest PAC spender in the cycle.

AIPAC spent “record-shattering” amounts in Democratic primaries this year to defeat two Black progressive congressmembers, Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Cori Bush (D-MO). According to Sludge, AIPAC spent nearly $12 million to defeat Bush and over $17 million to defeat Bowman. In 2022, AIPAC also spent around $4 million to defeat progressive Jewish congress member Andy Levin (D-MI).

AIPAC’s electoral interventions have a chilling effect on U.S. politics, making it much riskier for elected representatives to criticize U.S. support for Israel, even though a clear majority of Americans oppose Israel’s siege on Gaza, where evidence of war crimes abound, and say the U.S. should not send weapons and supplies to Israel.

But one thing should be clear: AIPAC is only able to have this outsized impact on U.S. politics because of its donor base of wealthy contributors who give AIPAC the millions upon millions of dollars that it deploys to influence politics.

Outlets like Sludge and Open Secrets have documented the top donors to AIPAC’s political efforts, some of whom also help bankroll reactionary efforts like union-busting and militarized policing and donate huge amounts to far-right U.S. politicians.

But unbeknownst to many, some of AIPAC’s top donors also have current and past ties to prominent cultural institutions — art museums, music halls, theatres, and such — as well as numerous universities. These relationships embed them within networks of elite power and put them in positions of influence, through board roles and as donors, over these institutions.

This post lists some of those ties: the donor, trustee, and board relationships that top AIPAC donors have to major cultural and higher education institutions across the U.S.

Top AIPAC Donor Ties to Universities and Colleges

Some of AIPACs biggest donors have trustee and board seats, or are big donors to, major universities and colleges, as well as their law schools, medical schools, and arts schools.

AIPAC Donor Ties to Prestigious Cultural Institutions

Top AIPAC donors are tied to some of the most famous art museums, performance venues and cultural institutions in the U.S. Through these positions they insert themselves into networks of powerful people and hold influence over the governance and direction of these important institutions.

Theatre and Performing Arts

AIPAC donor Eric Mindich , mentioned above, who has given $250,000 to AIPAC tied-groups this election cycle, sits on the board of the Lincoln Center Theatre , the prestigious theatre company that is part of NYC’s larger Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts , of which Mindich is a previous board member.

, mentioned above, who has given $250,000 to AIPAC tied-groups this election cycle, sits on the board of the , the prestigious theatre company that is part of NYC’s larger , of which Mindich is a previous board member. Linda Rubin , mentioned above, who has given $500,000 to AIPAC tied-groups this election cycle, is a board member of the Geffen Playhouse renowned Los Angeles-based theatre company.

, mentioned above, who has given $500,000 to AIPAC tied-groups this election cycle, is a board member of the renowned Los Angeles-based theatre company. Deborah Simon is a trustee of the Juilliard School, the renowned performing arts school. She is a philanthropist who is the daughter of the late Melvin Simon, co-found of the Simon Property Group. Her family is worth $11.6 billion. Simon is one of AIPAC’s top donors, having given $1 million to AIPAC tied-groups this election cycle.

Art Museums

Amnon Rodan is the co-president of the board of trustees of the Aspen Art Museum. He is the former chairman of the “billion-dollar brand” Rodan + Fields, the skincare products marketing powerhouse. Rodan has given $250,000 to AIPAC tied-groups this election cycle.

is the co-president of the board of trustees of the He is the former chairman of the “billion-dollar brand” Rodan + Fields, the skincare products marketing powerhouse. Rodan has given $250,000 to AIPAC tied-groups this election cycle. Paul Marciano is the founder of the Los Angeles-based Marciano Art Foundation . Marciano is a cofounder, along with his brothers, of Guess jeans. The family was worth $1.2 billion in 2015. Marciano has given $250,000 to AIPAC tied-groups this election cycle (his brother Maurico also gave $250,000).

is the founder of the Los Angeles-based . Marciano is a cofounder, along with his brothers, of Guess jeans. The family was worth $1.2 billion in 2015. Marciano has given $250,000 to AIPAC tied-groups this election cycle (his brother Maurico also gave $250,000). Martin Geller is founding member and leading donor to the New York-based Serpentine Americas Foundation , which supports the Serpentine Galleries in London, England. Geller is the founder and chairman of Geller & Company, a wealth advisory firm. Geller has given $261,000 to AIPAC tied-groups this election cycle.

is founding member and leading donor to the New York-based , which supports the in London, England. Geller is the founder and chairman of Geller & Company, a wealth advisory firm. Geller has given $261,000 to AIPAC tied-groups this election cycle. Eric Mindich, mentioned above, who has given $250,000 to AIPAC tied-groups this election cycle, previously sat on the board of the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City. The museum has faced protests in the past for its board members’ ties to weapons manufacturers, including in 2024, with protests against billionaire Nancy Carrington Crown, whose family owns 10% of General Dynamics, and several years earlier, with protests against tear gas manufacturer Warren Kanders.

Orchestras

Linda Dresner Levy , whose husband Edward Levy Jr. is a major AIPAC donor and former AIPAC president, is a trustee of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra . Dresner Levy is a well-known fashion boutique owner. Levy Jr. gave $478,100 to AIPAC tied-groups this election cycle.

, whose husband is a major AIPAC donor and former AIPAC president, is a trustee of the . Dresner Levy is a well-known fashion boutique owner. Levy Jr. gave $478,100 to AIPAC tied-groups this election cycle. Linda Rubin, mentioned above, who has given $500,000 to AIPAC tied-groups this election cycle, previously sat on the board of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Science Museums

Anthony “Tony” Davis is a trustee of the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. Davis is the co-founder and president of Linden Capital Partners, a healthcare private equity firm. Davis has given $263,900 to AIPAC tied-groups this election cycle.

AIPAC Donor Bernie Marcus: Bankroller of the Extreme Right

One of AIPAC’s biggest donors is Bernie Marcus, the billionaire co-founder of Home Depot. Marcus is worth $10.4 billion, and he has long used his vast wealth to channel millions of dollars into rightwing, anti-worker causes.

Marcus is one of the very top AIPAC donors. He has given a whopping $3 million to AIPAC tied-groups this election cycle, as well as $1 million the last election cycle.

Marcus has some benign-sounding affiliations. For example, he’s a benefactor and chairman emeritus of the Georgia Aquarium, located in his power base of Atlanta.

But make no mistake: Marcus bankrolls a virtual empire of hard-right operations. These include key anti-worker, union-busting operations:

Marcus helped found the Job Creators Network (JCN) in 2010 and has given at least $6.9 million to the JCN. The JCN has dedicated itself to lobbying against workers’ rights and pro-worker National Labor Relations Board decisions.

in 2010 and has given at least $6.9 million to the JCN. The JCN has dedicated itself to lobbying against workers’ rights and pro-worker National Labor Relations Board decisions. The Marcus-funded JCN has paid out at least $6.5 million to Rick Berman , the notorious anti-labor consultant behind the Center for Unions Facts .

, the notorious anti-labor consultant behind the . Marcus gave $1 million in 2020 to the Liberty Justice Center, a rightwing law firm that was behind the 2018 Janus Supreme Court decision.

Marcus also is a big donor to groups within the State Policy Network, the Koch-funded network of rightwing groups. Many of these groups have played pivotal roles in the decades-long rightwing movement. For example:

Marcus has given $800,000 to the Federalist Society , which has played a pivotal role in the rightwing takeover of the U.S. federal court system, including the Supreme Court.

, which has played a pivotal role in the rightwing takeover of the U.S. federal court system, including the Supreme Court. Marcus has given $1.25 million to Judicial Watch , which has supported efforts to purge voter rolls.

, which has supported efforts to purge voter rolls. Marcus has given nearly $2.5 million to the Southeastern Legal Foundation, a Georgia SPN partner that, most recently, has been fighting the rights of farmworkers to unionize.

Marcus is also a major donor to policing and to groups that facilitate policing exchanges between Israel and U.S. police:

Marcus gave $200,000 to the Atlanta Police Foundation in 2022, which is using corporate donations to fund the construction of a highly contested training facility for police departments, dubbed Cop City, in Atlanta.

in 2022, which is using corporate donations to fund the construction of a highly contested training facility for police departments, dubbed Cop City, in Atlanta. Marcus has given at least $350,000 to the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange (GILEE) since 2020 and $1.25 million since 2005. GILEE is a key hub organizing trainings and exchanges between police forces in the U.S., especially within Georgia, and the Israeli Police.

Marcus has donated millions toward electing Donald Trump and is backing Trump in the 2024 race.

AIPAC oversees a vast electoral operation, donating record amounts to defeat some of the most progressive candidates and elected officials in the U.S.

But it is only able to do this because of the tens of millions of dollars it receives from its donor base, made up of a host of billionaires and wealthy elites who make huge donations to AIPAC PACs and super PACs.

As this post shows, many of those donors are also connected to universities and colleges across the U.S., as well as some prestigious arts and cultural institutions. These relationships can have real-world implications — for example, when Marc Rowan and other donors to UPenn who give big to AIPAC leveraged their influential positions there to oust Liz Magill.

