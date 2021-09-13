After Spending Trillions on War, US Gives Just $64 Million in Aid to Afghanistan

International policymakers pledged about $1 billion in aid for Afghanistan Monday following a plea from United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres for immediate funding to protect Afghan children and other vulnerable people from starvation — but just 6% was pledged by the country which led Afghanistan into two decades of war before withdrawing all troops at the end of August.

The U.S. State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced the country would direct $64 million to Afghanistan to “provide lifesaving support directly to Afghans facing the compounding effects of insecurity, conflict, recurring natural disasters, and the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Guterres had appealed to the international community for at least $606 million, warning that Afghans now “face perhaps their most perilous hour” after the 20-year U.S. occupation.

Since the Taliban took control of the country last month, the Afghan population of 38 million people has been cut off from aid projects run by the World Bank, International Monetary Fund payments, and U.S.-controlled assets in Afghanistan’s central bank.

“Even before the dramatic events of the last weeks, Afghans were experiencing one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world,” said Guterres. “Today, one in three Afghans do not know where their next meal will come from. The poverty rate is spiraling — and basic public services are close to collapse. Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes.”

The loss of humanitarian funding — which nearly 10 million Afghan children depend on “just to survive,” according to Henrietta Fore of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), who also spoke at the conference — comes as the country faces its second drought in three years. The World Food Program (WFP) estimated this month that 40% of crops this year have been lost, pushing the price of wheat up by 25%.

The WFP’s stock of food aid for the country is expected to run out by the end of September, the New York Times reported recently.