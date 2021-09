Sumaira Akbarzada was born in Kabul, Afghanistan, and came to the U.S. as a young refugee. She grew up in San Diego, California, and graduated from the University of California, San Diego, with a Bachelors in Biochemistry and a Master’s in Health Policy and Law. She has also traveled to Afghanistan three times to volunteer with humanitarian organizations. She plans to continue advocating for the rights of Afghan women both professionally and personally.