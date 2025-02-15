Advocates Celebrate as Missouri Judge Blocks State Abortion Restrictions

Reproductive rights groups celebrated on Friday after a Missouri judge temporarily blocked significant abortion restrictions that were kept in place despite voters’ approval of a constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to the procedure.

Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood of Great Plains announced that “abortion care will be restored immediately” following the decision from Judge Jerri Zhang, who sided with Planned Parenthood in blocking licensing rules that advocates said were a major obstacle to abortion access.

As The Associated Press reported, “Planned Parenthood argued that the licensing law required providers to give ‘medically unnecessary and invasive’ pelvic exams to anyone receiving an abortion, including medication abortions.”

“It also included ‘medically irrelevant’ size requirements for hallways, rooms, and doors,” AP added.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement that the Friday ruling “is the direct result of Missouri abortion providers’ tenacity and determination to fight for their patients.”

“As our fight for patients’ access to abortion continues across the country, we will look towards the brave providers and advocates in Missouri, who weathered years of attacks while continuing to serve their communities,” said McGill Johnson. “Not only are they making abortion access a reality in Missouri, but they are showing us the way forward. Planned Parenthood Federation of America is proud to continue this fight alongside Missouri’s advocates and healthcare providers, until every person can exercise their right to reproductive freedom.”

Kelly Hall, executive director of the Fairness Project, applauded the ruling as “a decisive win for the people, for reproductive freedom, and for direct democracy.”

BREAKING: Barely a year after launching the campaign to end Missouri’s abortion ban, the court upheld the will of the people.#AbortionAction #AbortionIsHealthcare pic.twitter.com/BHF5NFkQoa — Abortion Action Missouri (@AbortionAction) February 15, 2025

The judge’s decision came as Missouri Republicans continued working to reverse the abortion rights amendment approved by state voters in November.

The Missouri Independent reported last month that “Republican lawmakers have already filed dozens of bills aimed at weakening or overturning Amendment 3,” proposals that include “returning to voters to ask to re-impose Missouri’s abortion ban, as well as smaller measures attempting to set parameters around” the amendment.

Emily Wales, president and CEO of Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said Friday that “today’s decision is a triumph for all Missourians: for the voters who demanded their rights, for the medical providers we trust to provide care, and most importantly, for patients who will now be able to receive high-quality care without fear.”

“The people voted, the court responded, and we will do our part: serving Missourians in their home state,” Wales added.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



