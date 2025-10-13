Advocates Call for Israel to Release Palestinian Doctor Abu Safiya

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya was seized by the Israeli military in December 2024 after it raided Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza.

As families on Monday celebrated the return of about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and 20 living Israeli hostages after the two-year Israeli bombardment that has killed more than 67,000 people and left rubble across Gaza, advocates demanded the return of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, who was captured nearly a year ago and has reportedly been imprisoned in a detention center known for torturing detainees.

Middle East Eye reported Monday morning that according to Israeli media reports, Abu Safiya was on a list of Palestinian prisoners who would be released only “if the number of those released is not completed.”

“The government has approved the creation of a reserve list of five prisoners from Gaza, who will be released if changes are made,” according to Israeli media reports.

Palestinian writer and poet Mosab Abu Toha noted that “if he and the others are approved, they would replace five other Palestinian hostages who were previously set for release.”

I’m not sure who else has shared this, but regarding Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, his name, along with four others, has reportedly been submitted for approval by the Israeli government. This is according to Israeli Channel 12. A phone vote is expected to take place.



Abu Safiya was seized by the Israel Defense Forces in December 2024 after the IDF raided Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, where he was the medical director.

The IDF claimed without evidence that Kamal Adwan Hospital was a Hamas command center; it was the last major functioning health facility in northern Gaza when it was attacked.

As the exchange of hostages and prisoners neared over the weekend, advocates including healthcare professionals demanded that Abu Safiya be included in the exchange.

“I am a family doctor and public health practitioner. I have studied the impacts of settler colonialism on health, locally and abroad. I am demanding for the immediate and unconditional release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya who is being held captive by the Israeli military for fulfilling his duty and calling to protect his patients,” said Dr. Yipeng Ge. “I am calling for protection of hospitals, patients, and health workers in Gaza.”

Abu Safiya is one of more than 9,600 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, according to Israeli human rights group B’Tselem.

The prisoners being released on Monday include 1,700 Palestinians who were detained after Israel began its bombardment of Gaza in retaliation for a Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023.

At least 154 Palestinian prisoners freed on Monday were forced into exile by Israel and deported to third countries.

On Saturday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations called on the Trump administration to “demand that Israel release Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and all other kidnapped medical professionals.”

Francesca Albanese, United Nations rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, suggested that the international acceptance of the continued detention of Abu Safiya and thousands of people in Israeli prisons, many of whom have been held without charges and were detained as minors, “says a lot about [the] peace that lays ahead, for the Palestinians.”

“There cannot be peace without justice, human rights, and dignity of ALL,” said Albanese. “Palestinian lives matter.”

The prisoner-hostage exchange is a major part of the first phase of the 20-point peace plan proposed by President Donald Trump, with the next phases yet to be negotiated.

