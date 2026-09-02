DSA Candidate Criticizes 8 Dems Who Voted for “Anti-Socialism” House Measure

Socialist ideas have led to “policies like Medicare and Social Security,” DSA candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier said.

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On Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution condemning socialism — including democratic socialism, which has grown in popularity over the past few years — and called for the passage of a voter suppression bill endorsed by President Donald Trump.

The measure was supported by all Republicans voting. Eight members of the Democratic conference also voted in favor of the nonbinding resolution, with the measure ultimately passing by a vote of 220-192.

Those eight Democrats were: Kathy Castor (D-Florida); Henry Cuellar (D-Texas); Vicente Gonzalez (D-Texas); Don Davis (D-North Carolina); Jared Golden (D-Maine); Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Washington); Darren Soto (D-Florida); and Gabe Vasquez (D-New Mexico).

Two other Democratic lawmakers voted “present.” All 192 members voting against the bill were Democrats.

While Republicans (as well as centrist- and right-leaning Democrats) have attempted to make democratic socialism a boogeyman, many of its core ideals are popular among the electorate – including expanding workers’ rights and supporting unions, expanding access to health care (and enacting a Medicare for All system), abolishing violent federal agencies such as ICE, and substantially raising the minimum wage.

The resolution was authored by Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colorado), who claimed that the measure “simply condemns socialism and anti-American ideas of the DSA,” describing democratic socialism as a “fringe movement” in this year’s races.

Yet the resolution makes several unfounded claims. For example, it wrongly compares democratic socialism to past Soviet-style authoritarian regimes, and unduly connects DSA’s platform to baseless right-wing claims of widespread voter fraud.

The measure also demands passage of the SAVE America Act, legislation that, if passed, could potentially disenfranchise tens of millions of Americans.

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin), a progressive Democrat who isn’t a member of DSA, condemned the resolution.

The bill “completely ignores the reality of what Americans are worried about today: the rising cost of living caused by the hapless GOP leadership in Congress and an inept White House,” Pocan said.

Darializa Avila Chevalier, a community activist and member of DSA who is running to represent parts of New York City in Congress, criticized the Democrats who voted in favor of the measure.

“Democrats love talking about a ‘big tent,’ but then they vote in line with Republicans hell-bent on destroying our democracy and stripping Black and brown people of the right to vote,” Chevalier said in a statement shared on social media, referring to the portions of the bill calling for passage of the SAVE America Act.

“Here’s the truth: a big tent doesn’t pay your rent, lower your grocery bill, or take on the corporations bleeding our country dry. Democratic socialism does,” Chevalier added.

The candidate also noted that democratic socialism “laid the groundwork for the Harlem Renaissance” in her home district, and that, “nationally, it gave us wildly popular policies like Medicare and Social Security.”

Chevalier continued:

It’s telling that some in our own party, alongside Republicans who have made their disdain for working people clear, would rather red-bait us than fight the corporate money corrupting our elections and making life unbearable for the people they claim to represent.

“We don’t need a tent that shrinks from its own history. We need a unified party that takes on corporate power, gets money out of politics, and delivers for working people,” Chevalier concluded.

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