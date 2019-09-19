Meet the Beauty Queen Who Inspired #MeToo in Gambia

In Gambia, an ongoing public truth and reconciliation commission is investigating the atrocities of former President Yahya Jammeh, who ruled the West African country of 2 million people for 22 years before his regime ended in 2016. In widely shared public testimony that has been live-streamed to tens of thousands of people, survivors and members of Jammeh’s death squad who killed migrants, journalists and civilians during the president’s reign are telling their stories for the world to hear. One such survivor is Fatou “Toufah” Jallow, who says the former president raped her in 2015. We speak with Jallow, a Gambian feminist and anti-rape activist, and Reed Brody, counsel and spokesperson for Human Rights Watch who is currently leading the prosecution of Jammeh.

Please check back later for full transcript.

