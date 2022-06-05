Mass Shootings Are Evidence of a Deep Rot in Our Society

The horrific mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, revealed that no one — whether elderly Black people in a supermarket or 10-year-old Latino children at school — are safe from gun violence in America. While this is clearly a failure of our gun policies and of misplaced faith in policing, it also indicates a deeper rot in American society.
Henry Giroux writes in Truthout, “what is ignored is a neoliberal economic system that feeds on self-interest, inequality, cruelty, punishment, precarity and loneliness.”
