We have 5 days to raise the $36,000 we need to keep publishing journalism that fights back against propaganda. Will you do your part to keep facts flowing freely? Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation to Truthout today! We have 5 days to raise the $36,000 we need to keep publishing journalism that fights back against propaganda. Will you do your part to keep facts flowing freely? Make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation today!