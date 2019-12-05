Tina Sikka | Truthout

Dr. Tina Sikka is a lecturer in media and culture at Newcastle University in the United Kingdom. Her research interests include the science studies (environmental science, nutritional science, health), gender and culture. In addition to her academic work, Tina has written for such outlets as Jacobin, Lady Science and The Ottawa Citizen. Her most recent book is titled Climate Technology, Gender, and Justice: The Standpoint of the Vulnerable (Springer Press, 2019).