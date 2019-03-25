Samantha Young

Samantha Young is the California Politics Correspondent for California Healthline, drawing on her 20 years of experience covering local, state and federal government. As a former reporter for The Associated Press, Samantha covered the California Legislature, statewide political campaigns and the state’s groundbreaking climate change law. She spent seven years in Washington, D.C., where she covered Congress for newspapers in the Stephens Media Group. Samantha has been recognized for both her explanatory and watchdog reporting of complex policy issues. She is graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia journalism school.

Truthout
March 25, 2019