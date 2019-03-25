Samantha Young is the California Politics Correspondent for California Healthline, drawing on her 20 years of experience covering local, state and federal government. As a former reporter for The Associated Press, Samantha covered the California Legislature, statewide political campaigns and the state’s groundbreaking climate change law. She spent seven years in Washington, D.C., where she covered Congress for newspapers in the Stephens Media Group. Samantha has been recognized for both her explanatory and watchdog reporting of complex policy issues. She is graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia journalism school.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-