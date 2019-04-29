Mat Hope is editor of DeSmog UK. He began working with DeSmog UK as deputy editor in October 2016, shortly after the U.K. voted to leave the European Union, and helped to expand the publication’s coverage of the country’s ever-changing political scene. He previously worked as an associate editor for Nature Climate Change, and writer for Carbon Brief. He became DeSmog UK‘s third editor in October 2017. Follow him on Twitter: @matjhope.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-