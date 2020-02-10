Lillie Greiman has worked for Research and Training Center on Disability in Rural Communities since 2012 as a research associate focusing on housing, health promotion, community participation, and spatial and demographic analysis. She’s originally from Helena, Montana, but has lived in Missoula for 10 years where she attended the university and earned her master’s in geography. She was a Fulbright student researcher in Fez, Morocco, where she studied Moroccan women’s relationships to food and the spaces of food production.