Lillie Greiman has worked for Research and Training Center on Disability in Rural Communities since 2012 as a research associate focusing on housing, health promotion, community participation, and spatial and demographic analysis. She’s originally from Helena, Montana, but has lived in Missoula for 10 years where she attended the university and earned her master’s in geography. She was a Fulbright student researcher in Fez, Morocco, where she studied Moroccan women’s relationships to food and the spaces of food production.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-