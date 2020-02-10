Catherine Ipsen has worked at the Rural Institute for Inclusive Communities since 1992. She currently serves as the associate director for Institute and director of rural employment research for the Research and Training Center on Disability in Rural Communities. She holds a Ph.D. in multidisciplinary studies and an master’s in economics, both from the University of Montana. Ipsen has over 20 years of experience in disability research and evaluation, with funding through the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living and Rehabilitation Research, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Department of Education. Her research interests focus on service delivery strategies to support rural consumers in securing and maintaining employment.