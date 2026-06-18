Far-Right Israeli Minister Ben Gvir to Attend UNCops Conference in NYC in July

Ben Gvir has a long history of hostility toward the UN, including smearing UN staff as “terrorist supporters.”

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Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir — a far right extremist who is notorious for escalating settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank — is set to attend a United Nations policing conference in New York City in early July.

The UN Chief of Police Summit will be held at the UN Headquarters in New York City on July 7 and 8. The conference, dubbed “Investing in Peace,” will feature security ministers and police chiefs. Discussions will focus on “strengthening international peace, security, and development for all,” a UN writeup claims.

Four previous UN policing conferences have focused on cooperation across law enforcement internationally.

Ben Gvir will lead a delegation from Israel’s national security ministry to the policing conference.

While Ben Gvir is not expected to face difficulties entering the U.S. to attend the conference, Israeli officials are reportedly concerned about the possibility of protests against his presence in New York City.

Ben Gvir has a long history of hostility toward the United Nations, including smearing UN staff as “terrorist supporters.” Just last month, Ben Gvir decried the UN for its report listing Israel as a perpetrator of conflict-related sexual violence. “The UN’s shameful report proves once again that this organization has lost all moral compass,” he posted on X.

In January, Ben Gvir led the demolition of the UN headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem, calling it a “historic day.” Israel has announced that it will construct a military complex in its place.

The security minister has frequently made headlines for his genocidal remarks regarding Palestine and neighboring countries. Last week, Ben Gvir said that Israel should kidnap Lebanese “women and youth” to put pressure on Hezbollah. “Let’s start thinking outside the box about Hezbollah,” he said, suggesting that taking “their women and youth” is what “hurts them the most.”

In May, Ben Gvir posted a video of himself taunting flotilla activists who were physically restrained after Israel kidnapped them in international waters for their attempt to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Ben Gvir faces sanctions and travel bans from countries including Ireland, France, and the U.K. Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, has repeatedly condemned Ben Gvir, saying that he has institutionalized torture and collective punishment in his control over Israeli police and prisons since 2022.

Ben Gvir has also led numerous incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in attempted provocations against Palestinians. And over the past six months, he and other members of his far right Otzma Yehudit party – which translates to Jewish Power – have worn noose-shaped pins to promote and celebrate their death penalty law for Palestinians.

Earlier this month, far right Israeli politicians attended New York City’s annual Israel Day Parade, including Bezalel Smotrich and members of Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party. Local Democratic politicians also took part in the parade, with individuals like New York Gov. Kathy Hochul only criticizing Smotrich’s presence after the fact.

On the campaign trail last year, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani promised to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he came to New York City, citing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. But the mayor has not yet remarked on Ben Gvir’s upcoming visit.

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