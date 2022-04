The majority of Truthout's operating budget comes from people like you who read a story and donate a few bucks to support our independent journalism. Since we don’t run ads or have a paywall, we depend on small donations to survive — and right now we need a little more of your help. Whether you’re able to make a $5 monthly donation, or give more — we need you, today. The majority of our budget comes from people like you who read a story & donate a few bucks. Since we don’t run ads or have a paywall, we depend on small donations to survive — & right now we need a little more of your help. Whether you’re able to make a $5 monthly donation, or give more — we need you, today.