News
Reproductive Rights

Texas Woman Charged With Murder for Self-Induced Abortion

Protesters gathered on International Women's Day to demand abortion rights on Union Square, New York City, on March 8, 2022.
By
Published
Share
Share via Facebook Share via Twitter Share via Email

A 26-year-old woman named Lizelle Herrera was arrested on Thursday and faces a murder charge in relation to her own self-induced abortion.

Herrera is currently being held on a $500 thousand bond in the custody of the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, according to local station KVEO-TV.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office gave a statement to news outlets saying that Herrera’s arrest came about when their office learned she had “intentionally and knowingly cause(d) the death of an individual by self-induced abortion.”

“This arrest is inhumane. We are demanding the immediate release of Lizelle Herrera,” said Rockie Gonzalez, founder and board chair of Frontera Fund in a quote used by Texas Public Radio. “What is alleged is that she was in the hospital and had a miscarriage and divulged some information to hospital staff, who then reported her to the police.”

“This is a developing story and we don’t yet know all the details surrounding this tragic event, what we do know is that criminalizing pregnant people’s choices or pregnancy outcomes, which the state of Texas has done, takes away people’s autonomy over their own bodies, and leaves them with no safe options when they choose not to become a parent,” Gonzalez said to TPR. “We want people to know that this type of legislation impacts low-income people of color communities the most when state legislators put restrictions on our reproductive rights.”

According to the Planned Parenthood website, on September 1, 2021 the state of Texas enacted a new abortion restriction called Senate Bill 8, also referred to as The Texas Heartbeat Act. Under the bill abortion is illegal if the heartbeat of an embryo can be detected, which backers of the bill believe can happen as early as six weeks into a woman’s pregnancy.

Before you go please take a moment to read this important update.

The majority of Truthout’s operating budget comes from people just like you who read a story and donate a few bucks to help support independent journalism. Since we don’t run ads or have a paywall, we depend on these small donations to survive. After more than 20 years of being donor-supported, we’re facing an existential challenge to our survival.

Over the last year, we’ve struggled to meet our basic operating costs, as Facebook and Google have reduced the visibility of non-corporate news stories. As a result, our stories are being seen by fewer people at a time when trustworthy journalism is so desperately needed.

We’re working hard to mitigate these issues but while we do we have an immediate need for your help.

Any amount of support you can spare right now will go a very long way. Whether you’re able to make a $5 monthly donation, or give more we need you, today.

Please, do what you can to help us get through this trying time.

Donate Now