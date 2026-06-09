US Helicopter Downed Over Strait of Hormuz, Raising Fears of Further Escalation

Two US officials told CNN that the Apache helicopter was brought down by an Iranian drone.

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President Donald Trump said the US military would “respond” after Iran reportedly took down an Army Apache helicopter on Tuesday, raising fears of yet more escalation amid collapsing ceasefire talks.

“I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack.”

The Iranian state-owned outlet PressTV acknowledged that the aircraft had gone down, describing it as coming amid “Iran’s decisive retaliation against Washington’s incessant violations of a ceasefire with the Islamic Republic,” though it did not clarify whether it had been shot down or had gone down for a different reason.

US Central Command said on Tuesday morning that “the cause of the incident is under investigation.”

It is the first known instance in which an Apache, one of the most powerful aircraft in the US arsenal, was downed since the US and Israel attacked Iran in late February. Two US officials told CNN that it was brought down by an Iranian drone.

The US has deployed Apache and other aircraft as part of its effort to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has blocked most maritime traffic in retaliation for the US launching the war, dramatically spiking global oil and gas prices. The US has also enacted its own naval blockade of Iranian ports.

The downing of the aircraft comes amid Israel’s escalating attacks on Lebanon, which Iran has described as a red line for ceasefire negotiations.

After trading fire over the weekend, Israel and Iran agreed to pause their attacks against one another after Trump begged them to “stop shooting.” But Iran warned that if Israel continues its devastating attacks on Lebanon, in violation of a recent ceasefire, it would continue firing.

On Tuesday, Israel issued yet another forced evacuation order for all the residents of Tyre, Lebanon’s fourth largest city before pummeling it with strikes, killing at least eight people and injuring another 32, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Israel claimed last week that militants from the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah were hiding out there, but according to Reuters, it did so “without providing evidence.”

Doctors Without Borders (MSF), which was forced to suspend its operations in the city and nearby areas due to the attacks, denounced Israel’s “forced displacement practices,” which have left more than 1 million residents of Lebanon displaced from their homes.

The National Iranian American Council warned of further escalation on Tuesday after the downing of the American helicopter, saying it jeopardized the prospects for peace.

“Military escalation amid the ceasefire became normalized via Israel’s military operations in Lebanon and the US imposition of a blockade,” the group said in a statement posted to social media on Tuesday. “Now, the tempo of stresses to the ceasefire is increasing at an alarming rate.”

“We are thankful that the helicopter pilots survived last night’s military exchange that unfolded in the Strait of Hormuz, yet worry deeply that US retaliatory strikes will trigger another destabilizing military exchange that has no winners,” the group continued. “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. We must choose peace or be condemned to more disastrous war.”

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