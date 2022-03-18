Jessica Garraway has worked as a substitute teacher for six years. She has been organizing and writing on matters such as wealth disparity, racism, LGBT liberation, women’s liberation, labor, and environmental issues for over 10 years. She was active in the fight to stop the building of what would have been the first tar sands mine in the U.S., as well as the Keystone, Dakota Access and Line 3 pipelines. She was also active in work to address police terrorism and reimagining public safety in the wake of the George Floyd uprising in Minneapolis. Her current work is focused on being active in her union, the Democratic Socialists of America Education Caucus, and building a strong labor movement that can take on the climate crises. Follow Jessica on Twitter: @Deeplyjessica.