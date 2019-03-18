Professor Jeannette Cox’s research focuses on disability and employment discrimination. At the University of Dayton School of Law, Professor Cox teaches courses in employment discrimination, civil procedure and statutory interpretation. She also serves as faculty advisor for the Disability Law Association.

Prior to entering academia, Professor Cox clerked for Judge Diarmuid F. O’Scannlain of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. She graduated summa cum laude from Notre Dame Law School, where she earned the Dean Joseph O’Meara Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement and served as an article editor for the Notre Dame Law Review. She earned her BA from Hanover College.