Grace Oldham (she/her) is a 2021-22 Roy W. Howard Fellow for Reveal. She earned both her master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. During her time at ASU, she contributed to a documentary on youth suicide in Arizona, reported on local humanitarian aid efforts at the U.S.-Mexico border and worked on a team of reporters to produce an award-winning story on a botched sex-trafficking investigation by federal homeland security agents. She has also held multiple internships at The Arizona Republic, where she reported on state politics and higher education.
Grace Oldham
Jun 20, 2022