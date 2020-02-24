Bergen Smith

Bergen Smith is a data analyst at Maplight. He collects evidence of support and opposition to bills making their way through Congress from corporations and also works on various data projects surrounding campaign finance and democracy reform efforts. He graduated from California State University, East Bay with a master’s in economics and from Whitworth University with a bachelor’s in philosophy. Bergen is a Bay Area native who enjoys getting outdoors whenever he has the chance.

Truthout
