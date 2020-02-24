Laura Curlin is the data director of MapLight, overseeing the organization’s research and data projects. Her work includes analyzing the money behind our political system, developing tools to make campaign finance data more accessible and ensuring the accuracy of the MapLight’s databases. Her work is focused on federal and California campaign finance data but has included research in a variety of states, counties and cities. Previously, she worked to pass a public campaign financing ballot measure in 2016 as treasurer of the Berkeley Fair Elections Coalition. Her previous experience also includes work on the Transparency in Political Spending Act as a member of Rhode Islanders for Fair Elections. Laura received a bachelor’s from Brown University with concentrations in political science and Middle East studies.
