April Simpson joined the Center for Public Integrity in October 2020 as a senior reporter covering racial equity. She was previously the rural issues reporter at Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. Before joining Pew, April was associate editor of Current, where she covered public media and won recognition for her #MeToo investigation of a veteran reporter. April was a U.S. Fulbright fellow in Botswana, Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation, and Innovations in Food and Agriculture fellow with the National Press Foundation. April is a graduate of Smith College and the London School of Economics and Political Science.