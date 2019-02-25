Amihai Glazer, a professor of economics, is an expert on relations between special interests and government, directing the program on Corporate Welfare Studies at the University of California, Irvine. He is the author of a Harvard Press book on public policy, and of seven other books and more than 100 articles. One of his books was reviewed by The New York Times. He has been interviewed by The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, The Hill, The Business Journals and others.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-